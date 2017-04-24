Canadian Snowbirds Jet Demonstration Team to Perform in Winston-Salem

The Carolina Air and Auto Center is proud to announce a performance by the Canadian Snowbirds on Wednesday, May 3, in Winston-Salem.

Appearing as part of the Carolina Air and Auto Center Open House, the Snowbirds will perform a non-aerobatic aerial demonstration at 6:30pm.

The Snowbirds demonstration team (431 Air Demonstration Squadron), based at 15 Wing Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, is a Canadian icon comprised of serving members of the Canadian Armed Forces. Their pilots and technicians work as a team to bring thrilling performances to the North American public. Serving as Canadian ambassadors, the Snowbirds demonstrate the skill, professionalism and teamwork inherent in the women and men of the Royal Canadian Air Force and the Canadian Armed Forces.

Additional open house activities include – Static Display aircraft, Antique Auto displays, Piedmont Airlines Memorabilia Area, Flight Simulators, Metal Working, Food and beverages Autographs available following the Snowbirds performance

The Carolina Air and Auto Center is a hands-on learning and activity center with aviation and automotive exhibits and displays. The Center offers after school and summer educational programs to area youth. Air and Auto Center programs introduce students to aviation, automotive and engineering educational opportunities and encourage students to pursue careers in these areas.

Gates Open 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm Wednesday May 3

Snowbirds Demonstration begins at 6:30 pm

3801 N. Liberty at Smith Reynolds Airport

Additional information airandauto.org, or 336-767-2832 or facebook.com/AirAndAutoCenter

Contacts for Media only, not to be published to public – 336-470-9477 or flipaero@gmail.com