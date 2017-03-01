Carolina Kia Hyundai of High Point to Donate a New Car for One Lucky Heart and Stroke Walk Supporter

March 1, 2017 – In partnership with the American Heart Association’s Greater Guilford Heart & Stroke Walk, Carolina Kia Hyundai of High Point is graciously donating a 2017 Kia Forte Lx to a lucky Heart & Stroke Walk supporter. For every $250 raised in donations, that individual’s name gets placed in the drawing for the new car. There are no limits to the number of entries. To get started, residents are encouraged to register at www.guilfordheartwalk.org and begin raising funds online or through friends, family and co-workers.

“We are a family owned business in High Point and we know how important this cause is to our community. Many of us have seen the effects of heart disease and stroke on our own families. We want to do all we can to help other Guilford County families fight and prevent these issues,” shares David McNeill, owner of Carolina Kia Hyundai of High Point. “The American Heart Association and American Stroke Association is vital in the efforts of this community to fight childhood obesity and teaching CPR to ALL families. We were excited to be involved in bringing the Healthy for Good Expo to High Point. We look forward to seeing this organization continue to directly benefit and improve our community.”

All funds must be raised by April 3 to be eligible to win the car and the winner of the new 2017 Kia Forte Lx will take place on Wednesday, April 5, which is National Walking Day.

More than 4,000 Greater Guilford County residents will be walking for change at the 2017 Greater Guilford Heart and Stroke Walk this Sat., May 20 at Kaplan Commons at UNCG. The annual non-competitive one and a half mile and 5k walk is designed to bring public awareness of the prevalence of heart disease and stroke, educate our community that heart disease and stroke are 80% preventable, and raise the critical dollars needed to fund the life-saving mission of the American Heart Association. For more information on the Greater Guilford Heart and Stroke Walk, visit www.guilfordheartwalk.org.

