Carruthers & Roth Expands Litigation Team with Addition of Brandon Jones

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Today Carruthers & Roth, P.A. announced that attorney Brandon Jones has joined the firm’s Litigation practice area where he will focus on defending healthcare providers against medical malpractice claims.

Brandon has prior experience in a wide range of litigation practice areas, including business and contract disputes, construction law, real property disputes, personal injury and family law.

“We are delighted to have Brandon join our team,” said Norman Klick, a shareholder and senior member of the Healthcare Professionals & Practices group at Carruthers & Roth. “His skills and background will be a tremendous asset to our clients and the firm.”

Brandon is a magna cum laude graduate of theWake Forest University School of Law.

About Carruthers & Roth, P.A.: Carruthers & Roth, P.A. is a multifaceted law firm in Greensboro, NC serving clients of all sizes – from large multinational corporations and closely-held businesses to individuals and entrepreneurs. We pride ourselves in delivering big-firm capabilities with the personalized service and responsiveness typical of a small-town practice. Most importantly, our attorneys are consistently recognized for professional excellence by industry publications such as Chambers USA, North Carolina Super Lawyers and Business North Carolina’s Legal Elite. Nearly half have scored a perfect “five out of five” rating in Martindale Hubbell peer reviews. To learn more about Carruthers & Roth, P.A. call 336.379.8651 or visit www.crlaw.com.