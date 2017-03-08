Carruthers & Roth Promotes Two Staffers to Senior Management Roles

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today Carruthers & Roth, P.A. announced it has promoted two members of its staff to senior administrative positions on its management team. Jeanna Childress has been promoted to Director of Finance, while Erin Molinaro has been promoted to Director of Operations.

As Director of Finance, Jeanna is responsible for all finance and accounting related functions – including, business insurance, payroll processing, taxes, investments, database operations, strategic financial planning, analysis, and reporting. Before her promotion, she was lead bookkeeper at Carruthers & Roth, responsible for financial policy management, reporting and controls, trust account administration and reconciliation, auditing – and more.

Jeanna earned a B.S. degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and an A.A.S. degree from Davidson County Community College. Prior to joining Carruthers & Roth, she had significant finance and management experience with a closely-held concern. She can be reached at (336) 478-1111, jc@crlaw.com.

Erin previously led the firm’s marketing initiatives. In her new, expanded role, she is responsible for managing all business operation functions, including marketing, human resources, facilities management, information technology, and general administration.

Before joining Carruthers & Roth, Erin worked for a communications consulting firm in the nation’s capital. She also is a former Congressional staffer with broad experience in constituent relations. At the political consulting firm Russo, Marsh and Rogers in Sacramento, Calif., Erin was actively involved in a campaign to promote a statewide ballot proposition. She also worked for an Irvine, Calif., law firm specializing in real estate, employment and construction law.

Erin earned her B.A. degree at the University of Notre Dame. She can be reached at (336) 478-1141, ekm@crlaw.com.

Both Erin and Jeanna will work closely with the firm’s Executive Committee.

“The promotions earned by Erin and Jeanna reflect the significant contributions each has made to Carruthers & Roth and its clients and the confidence we have in them,” said Scott Dillon, managing director. “We are so pleased to have them on our leadership team.”

About Carruthers & Roth, P.A.: Carruthers & Roth, P.A. is a multifaceted law firm in Greensboro, NC serving clients of all sizes – from large multinational corporations and closely-held businesses to individuals and entrepreneurs. We pride ourselves in delivering big-firm capabilities with the personalized service and responsiveness typical of a small-town practice. Most importantly, our attorneys are consistently recognized for professional excellence by industry publications such as Chambers USA, North Carolina Super Lawyers and Business North Carolina’s Legal Elite. Nearly half have scored a perfect “five out of five” rating in Martindale Hubbell peer reviews. To learn more about Carruthers & Roth, P.A. call 336.379.8651 or visit www.crlaw.com.

