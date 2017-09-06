Cast announced for Greensboro performances of Menopause The Musical® 

Eight performances Tuesday, September 19 through Sunday, September 24 at Odeon Theatre

GREENSBORO, N.C. – GFour Productions, winner of 44 Tony Awards and 54 Drama Desk Awards, proudly brings the international hit show Menopause The Musical® to Odeon Theatre at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex (1921 W. Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, N.C. 27403) for eight performances beginning Tuesday, September 19 and running through Sunday, September 24. Tickets are on sale now and available at the Greensboro Coliseum Advance Box Office, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 336-373-7400. Greater discounts for groups of 10+ are available by calling 336-373-7433.

Performance schedule at Odeon Theatre:

• Tuesday, September 19: 8 p.m.

• Wednesday, September 20: 2 p.m., 8 p.m.

• Thursday, September 21: 8 p.m.

• Friday, September 22: 8 p.m.

• Saturday, September 23: 4 p.m., 8 p.m.

• Sunday, September 24: 2 p.m.

Menopause The Musical® is a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived “The Change.” Now celebrating 14 years of female empowerment through hilarious musical comedy, Menopause The Musical® has evolved as a “grassroots” movement of women who deal with life adjustments after 40 by embracing each other and the road ahead.

Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing unmistakable similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and much more. These women form a sisterhood and unique bond with the entire audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer “The Silent Passage.”

The cast for the GREENSBORO performances includes:

DONNA J. HUNTLEY (Professional Woman) is an Ohio native who has enjoyed playing Professional Woman and Soap Star across the nation off and on since 2004 after completing world tours as a Guest Entertainer with RCCL. With numerous regional commercials and TV appearances to her credit, some favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway and Regional theatre credits include: Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music, Shadow Box(Beverly), Our Lady of 121st Street(Inez), Hairspray(Motor Mouth Mable), Nunsense(Sister Herbert), Chicago(Matron Mama Morton), and Barnum(Joyce Heth). Winner of a Presidential Award for Best Overseas USO Tour, Donna worked with Richard Pryor ‘Here and Now’, co-wrote and recorded with Atlantic Records as a member of Company B and solo with Sleath Records in Holland. She performed with The Platters, Ben Vereen, Mary Wilson of the Supremes, Latin Superstars El Puma and Chayanne to name a few. “It is truly an honor to be a part of the Menopause the Musicalfamily. To bring joy and laughter to our audiences while building lasting friendships and sisterhood on and off the stage continues to be a wonderful experience.” Donna is a proud member of AEA.

CHERIE PRICE (Soap Star) Cherie joined MTM in 2006 and since then has played Soap Star all over the US and Canada as well as a few years in Las Vegas. Favorite roles include Anita/West Side Story, Charity/Sweet Charity, Val/A Chorus Line, Desiree/A Little Night Music, Grushinkaya/Grand Hotel, Ruby/Dames at Sea. She received a Portland Drama Critics Award for her portrayal of Roxie Hart in “Chicago” and a Portland Musical Theatre Award for best Actress as Kay Goodman in “Nite Club Confidential”. Cherie can also be found on the Cabaret stage and has performed on several cruise ships as well as releasing her first CD “Voyage”. Lately she’s become a Ballroom Dancer and has competed in PRO/AM.

INGRID COLE (Earth Mother) is a critically acclaimed actor/singer based in Atlanta, GA. In 2010 and 2012, she was honored with a Suzi Bass Awards for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for A CATERED AFFAIR at the Aurora Theatre, and for her portrayal of Rose in GYPSY with the Atlanta Lyric Theatre. She has toured the US extensively with MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL. Other regional credits include Matron Mama Morton in CHICAGO, SEE WHAT I WANT TO SEE (Suzi Bass Award for Best Ensemble and Atlanta Theatre Fan Winner Best Actress in a Musical) MUSIC MAN, GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING (Curtain Up Award Best Actress in a musical) THE MEDIUM, INTO THE WOODS, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, CALL ME MADAM, RAGTIME, PIRATES OF PENZACE, IOLANTHE, THE MIKADO, CINDERELLA, A FUNNY THING HAPPENED…FORUM, and NUNSENSE www.IngridCole.com

TERI ADAMS (Iowa Housewife) has been with Menopause The Musical! since 2006, where she first played IH at The American Heartland Theatre in her hometown, Kansas City, where it ran for 5 months. Since then, she has joined the MTM national touring company, and although still based out of KC, she has performed this role on numerous tours and sit-down productions across the country. Regional credits include Ruthless!, Blues In The Night, Dirty Blonde, Baby, Lend Me A Tenor, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and the World Premiere of Gregg Coffin’s Rightnextto Me. Teri most recently appeared in MTM, as well as Church Basement Ladies (The Last Potluck Supper) at The Merry Go Round Playhouse (NY) for the Fingerlakes Musical Theatre Festival. Thanks to my GFour family and my actual family, and thank you all for supporting live theatre.

Inspired by a hot flash and a bottle of wine, Menopause The Musical® is a celebration of women who find themselves at any stage of “The Change.” The laughter-filled 90-minute production gets audience members out of their seats and singing along to parodies from classic pop songs of the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.

Menopause The Musical®, now in its fourteenth year of production, is recognized as the longest-running scripted production in Las Vegas and continues to entertain nightly at Harrah’s Las Vegas. The hilarious musical has entertained audiences across the country in more than 450 U.S. cities, nearly 300 international cities and a total of 15 countries. For more information, visit www.MenopauseTheMusical.com.

ABOUT GFOUR PRODUCTIONS – Proud producers of MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL, now in its sixteenth year – it is the longest-running scripted production in Las Vegas history, and can be seen nightly at Harrah’s Hotel and Casino on the 50-yard line of the Las Vegas strip. MENOPAUSE is also on tour around the U.S., as well as playing in Spain, Mexico City, and the U.K. Other recent successes include GROUNDHOG DAY THE MUSICAL, nominated for 7 Tony Awards including Best Musical; THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG on Broadway, winner of London’s Olivier Award for Best Comedy, and the acclaimed production of DREAMGIRLS, currently selling out on London’s West End. Their Tony Award-nominated production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will launch its national tour in the fall of 2018, and their Tony Award-winning production of LADY DAY AT EMERSON’S BAR AND GRILL starring 5 time Tony Award winner, Audra McDonald, will open on London’s West End this summer. Other selected highlights include winning the 2013 Tony Award for their 50th anniversary production of Edward Albee’s WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF; Co-financing the 5 time Tony Award, 5 time Drama Desk Award, and 7 time Olivier Award winner for Best Musical, MATILDA THE MUSICAL; and producing the popular 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL with music by Dolly Parton, and RING OF FIRE the Johnny Cash Musical Show. They began producing in 1981 with NINE, winning the Tony Award that year for Best Musical. Among their favorite past Broadway productions are MY ONE AND ONLY starring Tommy Tune, ZORBA THE GREEK starring Anthony Quinn, THE RINK starring Liza Minnelli, BABY, GRAND HOTEL, GRIND, BIG, TRUE WEST, the original and the revival of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES which won them Tony Awards for Best Musical in 1983 and Best Revival in 2004. Their combined shows have been nominated for 121 Tony Awards, winning 44 and 110 Drama Desk Awards, winning 56. For more information, please visit GFourProductions.com.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

$65

Additional fees may apply.

Greater discounts for groups of 10+ available by calling 336-373-7433

Greensboro Coliseum Advance Box Office| Ticketmaster.com | 336-373-7400

MEDIA CONTACT: Andy Wilson & Jessica Redden, Bohlsen Group

awilson@bohlsengroup.com | jredden@bohlsengroup.com | 317.602.7137