Catawba Valley Pottery and Antiques Festival set for March 25

The Twentieth Catawba Valley Pottery & Antiques Festival will be held at the Hickory Metro Convention Center Mar. 25, 2017, 9am – 5pm. The Festival is recognized as the primary destination for Southern traditional pottery enthusiasts, offering sales of old and new pottery, antiques and folk art by more than 110 vendors. Educational programming gives insight to the history of Southern pottery with demonstrations, an exhibit and a lecture.

The festivities will begin Friday night with a preview party with a full Southern Supper, early buying opportunities and bluegrass music by the Sigmon Stringers. Known for its energy and fun, the party requires advance purchase of a $45.00 ticket by March 18th. All proceeds from the party and the Festival go to support the Historical Association of Catawba County located in Newton and the North Carolina Pottery Center in Seagrove. The CVP&AF has given over $560,000 to these institutions over the last nineteen years.

Dr. Charles Zug, well-known author of Turners and Burners: the Folk Potters of North Carolina has planned the 2017 exhibit which will focus on twenty classic pots from the Catawba Valley alkaline glaze tradition. In focusing on the history of the local pottery for the twentieth celebration, Dr. Zug has created an exhibition including extensive labeling with a strong educational impact in explaining the ongoing Catawba Valley pottery industry. On Saturday local potter Kim Ellington will give a lecture titled “Entering Tradition: Becoming a Catawba Valley Potter”. Ellington, a Hickory native, was influence by Burlon Craig in the mid-1980s. He has built a successful career mingling tradition, creativity and considerable skills.

Saturday tickets are $6 for adults, $2 for 12 and under at the door. Advance tickets for Friday night may be purchased at 828-324-7294 through the Historical Association of Catawba County or online at www.catawbavalleypotteryfestival.org