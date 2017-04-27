Celebrate National Bike Month in May

Winston-Salem’s two biggest biking events are joining forces this year during National Bike Month when the Walk & Roll Winston-Salem family bike and pedestrian fair is held in conjunction with the final day of the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic on May 29.

Walk & Roll Winston-Salem will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. in Wake Forest Innovation Quarter, next to the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic road race course and the Cycling Classic festivities at Bailey Park. Fifth Street will be closed to traffic between Patterson Avenue and Research Parkway and a loop set up for vehicle-free biking, skating and walking. The women’s road race will be held from 10:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the men’s road race will be held from 2:15 to 7 p.m.

The Cycling Classic starts May 27 with criterium races and USA Cycling-sanctioned amateur racing.

Other events during National Bike Month include organized bike rides, movies, information sessions and more. This year, raffle tickets will be distributed at each bike month event with a drawing at the end of the month for such prizes as a GPS activity tracker and gift cards.

Events include:

· An electric bike forum and ride May 6 at 8:30 a.m. at Triad Eco Adventures, 176 YWCA Way. Electric bikes ease the task of pedaling through Winston-Salem’s hilly terrain. There will be a free information session about electric bikes, followed by an optional e-bike 90-minute guided tour for a $25 rental fee (advance reservation required).

· Bike Safety Day, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 13 at Kaleideum Downtown (formerly the Children’s Museum), with a bike rodeo, helmet fittings, and information about safe biking.

· A “bike-in” movie featuring “Pee Wee’s Big Adventure” at 8:30 p.m. May 13 at Bailey Park in Wake Forest Innovation Quarter. Food trucks will be on-site.

· The annual Ride of Silence to honor killed or injured cyclists and raise awareness of bike safety, gathering at 6:45 p.m. May 17 at Foothills Brewing, 638 W. Fourth St. Police officers will set up rolling stops to give the riders the right of way at intersections.

· Bikes on Buses, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 20 at the Boys and Girls Club, 2100 Reynolds Park Road. City buses and personnel will be on site to show riders how to use the bike racks on the front of all buses.

Other events during Bike Month include bicycle-themed documentary short movies at 7 p.m. May 4 at Temple Emanuel; the Clemmons Pedal and Metal Fest, 11 a.m. to 2 pm. May 20 at Morgan Elementary School in Clemmons; organized bike rides (3.9 and 9.5 miles) on May 10 starting at Bailey Park at 11:45 a.m.; Winston-Salem community bike rides starting at 3 p.m. at West End Coffee House, 390 N. Broad St. on Sunday afternoons; and the Piedmont Flyers Club rides, starting at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Lewisville Square.

Bike Month is sponsored by the city of Winston-Salem, the Forsyth County Public Health Department, the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic, the National Cycling Center, the Safe Kids Coalition, Active Routes to School, Wake Forest Innovation Quarter, Triad Eco Adventures, A/perture Cinema, Fleet Feet and Omega Sports. For more information call City Link 311 or go to CityofWS.org/BikeMonth.