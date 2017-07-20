Celebrate Peach Day on Saturday, July 29 at Greensboro Farmers Curb Market

Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Farmers Market, Inc. (501 Yanceyville Street) will host its annual Peach Day celebration on Saturday July 29 at the Curb Market, from 9 am – 11am, on the Lindsay Street lawn.

Market peach growers Leonard’s Orchard and Phillips Farm, will provide juicy, ripe peaches for free customer sampling. Varieties include:

· Winblo, a variety developed in North Carolina that is perfect for canning, freezing and eating

· Magestic, good sized and excellent flavor

· White Lady, firm and lower acid white flesh

· China Pearl, sweet white flesh

· Flaming Fury “PF,” large, firm yellow freestone prized for eating

· Flame Prince, large yellow flesh

In addition to free peach samples, Phillips Farm will provide cold, creamy homemade peach ice cream, available while supplies last. Dani Black, chef and entrepreneur of Bigger Tables, will prepare and provide tasty samples for peach-centric meals.

Visitors are invited to enjoy live music by local musicians on the lawn. Madison Smith brings her sweet, melodic voice from 8 am – 9:45 am; Gary Mitchell will perform his fun, audience-focused tunes from 10 am – noon. Picnic table seating is provided and coffee will be available for purchase from Gate City Coffee.

About Peaches – Peaches are high in antioxidants, rich in carotenoids and contain significant amounts of vitamin C and dietary fiber. At just 68 calories, peaches are a good choice for eating raw, adding to your favorite smoothie, oatmeal or savory recipes and perfect for canning or freezing for winter treats.

About the Market – Greensboro Farmers Market, Inc. (GFM) operates the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market on behalf of the City of Greensboro. GFM is a 501c3 nonprofit. GFM provides greater Greensboro with opportunities to purchase and learn about local food in a friendly and diverse setting. GFM encourages and supports the growth of local foods and artisan goods businesses to improve greater Greensboro’s economy, support better health through healthy eating and build social and community connections.

Location and Hours of Operation – The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville Street, is located at the corner of Lindsey Street and Yanceyville Street across from the War Memorial Stadium and operates year round on Saturdays 7 am to 12 pm and seasonally on Wednesday 8 am- 1 pm (April 19 – December 20). The Market is an indoor facility with free admission, WiFi, and plenty of free parking as well as an ATM on site. Visit GSOfarmersmarket.org for more information.