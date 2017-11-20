Celebrate the Season with City-sponsored Holiday Events

(Last Updated On: November 20, 2017)

Greensboro offers a wide range of special events, performances and movies, volunteer and giving opportunities, craft classes and contests and fun for the littles for all the winter holidays from Thanksgiving to New Year’s. And don’t forget your chance to write a letter to or meet Santa. All activities are free unless otherwise noted.

Special Events: Thanksgiving

Harvest Meal at Warnersville Recreation Center: November 18, 1-3 pm. Share a free Thanksgiving meal with your neighbors.

Summer Night Lights Flag Football Edition: November 21, 7-10 pm

For teens 13-18. All the fun of Summer Night Lights at the Sportsplex – during the school year. Food, music, a flag football tournament and more. Register your team at the event. Students must arrive by 9 pm to enter.

Greensboro Gobbler at Country Park:November 23, 9 am one mile dog jog, 9:30 am 5K walk/run . Greensboro’s favorite holiday running tradition. Bring your pup, your fun costume, and a great attitude. Register online.





Special Events: Hanukkah

Menorah Lighting at Lebauer Park: December 12, 4:30-6 pm

Chabad of Greensboro is hosting a public Hanukkah Menorah Lighting under the Price / Bryan Performance Pavilion in LeBauer Park.

Special Events: Holiday Cheer

Piedmont Winterfest at LeBauer Park: open daily except Christmas, November 17-January 28

Outdoor ice skating and ice slide. See the Winterfest website for hours and prices.

Festival of Lights at Center City Park and downtown:December 1, 6-9 pm. A 25-plus year Greensboro tradition, with a community sing-a-long, the lighting of the tree at Center City Park and carolers and performers up and down Elm St. Free admission.

Candlefest at the Greensboro Arboretum: December 2, 6-9 pm

Visit Santa, enjoy caroling, and take in the stunning glow of 4,000 luminaries, arranged by the Girl Scouts. Hot chocolate and s’mores available for purchase. Admission is free when you bring nonperishable items to donate to the Greensboro Urban Ministry food pantry.

Made 4 the Holidays at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market: December 3, 11 am to 4 pm. More than 100 artisans show their wares. There will be music and food trucks. Free general admission or $5 for early entrance, including a shopping tote and a gift raffle entry.

Greensboro Beautiful’s Annual Holiday Greenery Festival: December 3, 12-5 pm. Pick up your greenery and light balls and shop the local artisans who will be joining us to make this event a festive holiday experience. There will be free activities for kids, live music, and the fragrance of evergreens in the air.

Holiday Party at Lindley Recreation Center: December 8, 11 am to 12:30 pm

Kick off the holidays this holiday luncheon. Admission is $3.

‘Tis the Season at Brown Recreation Center: December 9, 3-6 pm. Enjoy vendors, holiday arts and crafts, carolers and train rides.

Holiday Fun Day at Windsor Recreation Center: December 9, 1-5 pm. For children age 5-15 years old. There will be pictures and cookies with Santa, arts and crafts, music, poetry, basketball and light refreshments. Event is free. Photos are $5.

Holiday Dance at Lindley Recreation Center: December 12, 6-8 pm

Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation Unit will sponsor a holiday dance for individuals of all abilities.

Holiday Rumble at Warnersville Recreation Center: December 14, 6-9 pm

Nothing says “Happy Holidays” like some ole fashioned wrestling! This family-friendly event is free.

Wreaths Across America at Forest Lawn Cemetery: December 16, 11 am

Volunteers place wreaths at veterans’ graves to show their gratitude and appreciation during the holiday season. Sign up information is available online.

Special Events: New Year’s

New Year, New You Wellness Expo at Griffin Recreation Center: January 7, 2018, 2-5 pm

Come check out a fitness class demo and learn about other wellness opportunities with Greensboro Parks and Recreation. Admission is free.

Happy NOON Year at Kathleen Clay Library: December 31, 11:30 am to 12:30 pm

For kids. Get a head start on ringing in 2018. Enjoy a rockin’ New Year’s Eve party without the late night. Make a party hat and write resolutions before the ball drops at noon. Then toast to a great new year with sparkling cider.

Performances and Movies

Greensboro Oratorio Singers’ Handel’s Messiah: December 2, 7 pm, Tuesday, Christ United Methodist Church, 410 Holden Rd.

Remembering Christmas by Angela Tripp: December 8-10, 8 pm, Friday and Saturday; 2 pm, Sunday, Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center, 1700 Orchard St. An original musical celebrating the season with a nostalgic look at the annual holiday pageant. Tickets are $10 for the general public and $5 for students, seniors, and Greensboro Housing Authority residents.

The Polar Express: December 21, 6:30 PM at Vance Chavis Library; December 23, 2 pm at Central Library

Giving and Volunteer Opportunities

Santa’s Workshop

Greensboro Youth Council’s Santa’s Workshop will collect new and gently used toys at local libraries, recreation centers, and other locations until December 8. The gifts will be distributed to local families in need this holiday season.

Operation Bed Roll

Greensboro Field Operations is leading an effort to turn non-recyclable plastic bags into crocheted bed rolls for local homeless residents. They will be collecting bed rolls at local libraries and through December 31. Visit the Operation Bed Roll web page for details on how to make the bed roll.

Operation Yuletide

The Greensboro Police Department adopts local families and will provide them with new clothing, toys and household items. See the department’s website for details.

Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities Shopper’s Day at the Four Seasons Town Centre

This annual event provides an opportunity for hundreds of individuals with disabilities and volunteers to interact, gain understanding, and share some holiday cheer. Make a financial contribution online.

Everything Santa

Letters to Santa: Through November 27

Children can drop off their letters to Santa at the Glenwood, Leonard, Griffin and Lewis recreation centers or the Cultural Arts Center. They will receive a return letter in the mail.

Pictures and Cookies with Santa at Windsor Recreation Center:December 2, 9 and 23, 1-5 pm. Cost is $5 for a picture with the jolly fat man.

Here Comes Santa Claus at Benjamin Library: December 13, 4 pm. Join us for Santa stories, crafts and cookies, plus a chance to meet a special jolly guest!

Pictures with Santa at the Smith Senior Center: December 14, 4-7 pm, and December 15, 10 am to 1 pm. Santa Claus invites you to bring your grandkids, pets, spouse or friends to enjoy milk and cookies and have your picture taken with him. Pictures are $5 each, will be printed while you wait and presented in a cardboard picture holder. No appointment is necessary. Cost: $5.

Pictures with Santa in LeBauer Park: December 16, 3–6 pm

Meet Santa in LeBauer Park. The event will take place inside a heated tent over LeBauer Park’s kiosks nOma Food & Co. and Ghassan’s Fresh Mediterranean Eats. Pictures are free, and parents can shop for gifts from local vendors.

Crafts and Contests



Gingerbread Workshops at LeBauer Park: December 2, 9, and 16, 12 noon to 3 pm

Cost: $15 to decorate and take home a gingerbread house. All ages welcome! Gumdrops, icing, gingerbread and more included!

Holiday Bling at Hemphill Library: December 4, 6:30 pm

For children. Deck the halls with some handmade ornaments. Make a beaded elf, a shiny Star of David and a miniature Kwanzaa wreath.

Cookies and Crafts at McGirt-Horton Library: December 6, 3:30 pm

Enjoy Santa stories and cookies, then make a glittery ornament and a candy cane cuff.

Coffee and Canvas: Holiday Edition at Griffin Recreation Center: December 9, 9:15 am

For ages 55 and older. Cost: $5.

Beauty-full Gifts: at Benjamin Library: December 9, 10:30 am

Learn how to make seasonally scented bath salts as a treat for a loved one or yourself and make a personalized gift bag for it as well.

Wrap It Up – Recyclables Magic at Vance Chavis Library: December 9, 10 am

Design your own holiday wrapping. Cut, stamp, paint, glue, glitter, and fold paper bags, magazines, maps, newspapers or cardboard to make wrapping paper, gift tags and bows. Save money and the environment. Bring your recyclables to share. To register contact Ginny Edmondson at 336-373-5838.

Christmas Cake Contest at the Smith Senior Center: December 13, 1-3 pm

Enter your favorite Christmas cake in this tasty contest. You will be judged on creativity, taste and presentation. For ages 55 and older. Call 336-373-7564 for more information and to register by December 8.

Wacky Tacky Sweater Soiree at Kathleen Clay Library: December 13, 5 pm

It’s tacky sweater time! Bring a sweater, sweatshirt, or T-shirt to decorate in true ridiculous holiday sweater style. Fuel up with hot chocolate then walk the runway in our holiday fashion show.

Christmas Cookie Swap at the Smith Senior Center: December 14, 2-4 pm

Bring a batch – or two – of your favorite homemade cookies and a copy of the recipe to share with others. For ages 55 and older. Call 336-373-7564 for more information and to register by December 11.

Winter Lights Makerspace at McNairy Library: December 14, 3:30 pm

Learn about paper circuits and make a light-up card or decoration to celebrate the holidays. For school-age children.

Let It Snow Makerspace at Hemphill Library: December 14, 4 pm

Use cotton balls, coffee filters and other “snowy” materials to create your own winter landscape.

Holiday Crafternoon at McNairy Library: December 16, 3 pm

Need some inspiration to get into the holiday spirit? Try out some simple festive crafts from upcycled materials. We’ll make cards, bows, star garland, and simple trees from old books and magazines.

Candy Canes, Cookies, and Cocoaat McNairy Library: Decemebr 22, 11 am

For kids. Come make candy cane crafts, and then decorate a cookie, and enjoy a cup of hot chocolate. You can also watch McNairy’s 3D printer in action, creating custom-designed cookie cutters.

New Year’s Eve Makerspace at Glenwood Library: December 21, 3 pm

Get ready for the party creating noise makers, party hats, glasses, and sashes to wear. Practice the countdown and toast the New Year.

For Littles

A Gingerbread Man Reader’s Theatre at Benjamin Library: November 28, 4 pm

Join us for this classic folk tale, then volunteer to help retell it with puppets and props. Finish up with a short film and a gingery treat.

Happy Hanukkah at Benjamin Library: December 4, 3:30 pm

Hear about the celebration of Hanukkah with traditional stories from B’nai Shalom Day School, enjoy a special treat and create Hanukkah inspired art.

Plant a Winter Garden – Books & Babies Storytime at Central Library: December 6, 9:30 am; December 7, 10:30 am and 1:30 pm; December 8, 9:30 am and 10:30 am. Babies up to 18 months and their parents or care-givers are invited for simple books, songs, hand rhymes, felt-board stories and fun-filled learning.

Gingerbread Storytime at Glenwood Library: December 6, 10:30 am

Hear stories and rhymes, see a short video about the Gingerbread Man, and enjoy an art activity about Gingerbread Friends. This is a preschool storytime for ages birth to 5 and their siblings.

Holly Jolly Christmas at Hemphill Library: December 11, 6:30 pm

Celebrate the season with holiday tales and treats. Craft a sweet Santa candy jar.

Life-Sized Candy Land: December 13, 3:30 pm at McGirt-Horton Library; December 30, 12 noon to 5 pm and December 31 from 2-5 pm at McNairy Library

Come play our life-sized Candy Land game board in celebration of the holidays. Drop in to play this family favorite.

Holiday Storytime at Hemphill Library: December 14, 10 am

Join us for a toddler and preschool storytime with books, rhymes, and a fun art activity.

Have a Jolly Holly-Day Storytime at Benjamin Library: December 18, 9:30 am and December 19, 10:30 am. Join us for a toddler and preschool storytime with books, rhymes, a short film and a craft.