Celebrating 100 Years–Greensboro Rotary Club Carousel Groundbreaking Set for Feb. 15

Greensboro, NC – The Rotary Club of Greensboro is pleased to announce the groundbreaking ceremony for the Rotary Club of Greensboro Carousel on Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at 10:00 am at the Greensboro Science Center, 4301 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro, North Carolina 27455. The public is invited to attend. The Rotary Club of Greensboro celebrates its 100th anniversary this year. In recognition of this achievement, the Club will finance construction of a new custom-made carousel at the Greensboro Science Center. The newly constructed facility will include a carousel, a carousel “house”, and a party pavilion, and is expected to be completed in 2018. Upon the completion, the Carousel will be gifted to the Greensboro Science Center, a nonprofit that works in partnership with the City of Greensboro. “We wanted to do something big to celebrate 100 years and we are excited that the Rotary Club of Greensboro Carousel will be a centerpiece of the quickly developing Battlefield Parks District,” said Bobby Bain, President of the Club. Participating in the groundbreaking ceremony will be Bernie Mann, President, The Rotary Carousel, LLC; Bobby Bain, President, Rotary Club of Greensboro; Bob Newton, Rotary Past District Governor and 100th Anniversary Chair; Glenn Dobrogosz, CEO, Greensboro Science Center; and Mayor Nancy Vaughan, The City of Greensboro. The Rotary Club of Greensboro was founded on February 1, 1917. With 275 members, the membership of the Rotary Club of Greensboro includes a broad cross-section of our community and spans a range of ages, backgrounds, interests, and occupations. The weekly meetings are held on Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum Terrace. Honoring its commitment to Service Above Self, the Club sponsors the Rotary Youth Leadership Program, Salvation Army Kettle Bell Ringing, Project ReBuild, Angel Flights and many other community projects.