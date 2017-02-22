Cellular Sales Offers Unlimited Data via Verizon Network

Verizon Wireless retailer rolls out Verizon Unlimited nationwide

“This plan change is huge for customers who are heavy data users and have shied away from Verizon because there was no unlimited data option. Verizon is now offering the best data rates in the wireless industry on the most reliable network.” – North Carolina Regional Director Don White.

Knoxville, Tenn., Feb. 21, 2017—Cellular Sales, the nation’s leading Verizon authorized retailer, now offers unlimited data for smartphones and tablets on the best 4G LTE network in the country. Verizon Unlimited includes 1080p HD video streaming, Mobile Hotspot, calling and texting to/from Mexico and Canada as part of the introductory plan. Cellular Sales’ 12 locations in Greensboro, High Point, and Winston Salem, N.C. now offer Verizon Unlimited.

Verizon Unlimited provides unlimited data, talk and text on smartphones with paper-free billing and AutoPay for $45 per line for 4 lines. Users can add a connected smart watch, kid and parent-friendly GizmoPal or other connected device for an additional $5 each month. Verizon’s 4G LTE network covers more than 2.4 million square miles and consistently delivers fast speeds in more places than any other network. The unlimited plan is a great value, but Verizon still offers smaller Verizon plans for customers who don’t need unlimited data.

Cellular Sales has been rapidly expanding its national footprint. In 2016, the company opened stores in California, Colorado, Arizona, Idaho and Arkansas for the first time, broadening its reach to more than 600 stores in 34 states.

“Cellular Sales is committed to customer service, and that’s been the key to our success.” White said. “So for anyone who’s held off on switching to Verizon, come in to one of our locations and we’ll help find the Verizon plan that’s right for you.”

