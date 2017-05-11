Center for Visual Artist Gallery annual 100 for 100 June 2

Center for Visual Artists annual 100 for 100 will take place Friday, June 2, 6 – 9pm at the Center for Visual Artists Gallery, Cultural Arts Center, 200 N Davie St. in Greensboro.

100 works, 100 artists, $100 each is a one night only gallery fundraiser to benefit the Center for Visual Artists’ emerging artists exhibitions and programming. The exhibition is perfect for the new collector with a low price point, all work 10 x 10” in size, and a wide variety of pieces in various mediums to choose from.

“What we love about this event is that it takes away the awkwardness of a typical art show, where nothing is proceed, and you have no idea whether you can afford it or not. Everything is $100 and you either buy it or you don’t. They’ve created an event that is accessible, unintimidating and thoroughly enjoyable”, as stated by Cindy Adams, an annual patron of the 100 for 100 exhibition.

Music by DJ Alvin Shavers. Visit the website, www.cvagallery.com to find out more.

All proceeds support the Center for Visual Artists (CVA), a local visual art nonprofit with a mission to support emerging artists of all ages through educational programs, exhibition opportunities and community outreach.

For more information, please contact the Center for Visual Artists at (336) 333-7485 or gallery@greensboroart.org.