Central Carolina Fair gearing up for final weekend

Free admission on Sunday!

(GREENSBORO, NC) – The 119th annual Central Carolina Fair is heading into its final weekend!

Taking place at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, the Fair features spectacular rides, carnival food and games, musical entertainment and attractions for all ages.

Upcoming highlights this weekend include concerts by Slick Rick (Friday, 8 p.m.) and Saliva and Trapt (Saturday, 5 p.m.), as well as the annual El Grito Festival on Sunday. Admission to Friday and Saturday’s concerts are free with paid Fair admission ($8 for adults). All of the events will take place at White Oak Amphitheatre.

El Grito Festival is a celebration of Mexican Independence Day featuring live music, cultural entertainment, games for children and authentic Latin and Mexican food and beverage items. Admission to the Fair and the El Grito Festival on Sunday is free.



CENTRAL CAROLINA FAIR SCHEDULE



Friday, Sept. 15 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

8 p.m. – 97.1 WQMG presents Slick Rick in concert**

Saturday, Sept. 16 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

5 p.m. – 105.7 Man Up presents Saliva & Trapt**

Sunday, Sept. 17* 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. – 98.3 La Raza presents El Grito Festival*

*Fair and concert admission is free

**concert admission is free with paid Fair admission