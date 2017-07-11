Chamber Now Accepting Nominations for Community Awards

Winston-Salem, NC (July 11, 2017) – The Winston-Salem Chamber is currently seeking nominations for the Duke Energy Citizenship & Service Award and the Truliant Small Business & Independent Small Business Awards to be presented at the 132nd Annual Meeting Luncheon on October 25, 2017. The Chamber’s Annual Meeting is one of our area’s largest single gathering of business people each year, attracting many business and community leaders and bringing together CEOs and high-level corporate executives to discuss the Chamber’s economic development accomplishments for the current year and its plans for our community’s future.

The Duke Energy Citizenship & Service Award is a tribute to individuals or groups who make a difference in their communities or places of work by using their time, talents and compassion to positively impact the lives of others. Recipients of the award help foster a culture of citizenship and service that acts as a catalyst for others to become involved in civic and social activities. Click here for the nomination information and nomination form. Nominees are not required to be a Chamber member or a Duke Energy customer. Please email or fax nominations to Janet Silvers at 336-917-2510.

The Truliant Small Business & Independent Small Business Awards offer recognition to small companies for their success and contributions to the community, while providing the opportunity to showcase their company at the Chamber’s Annual Meeting. The Chamber is a supporter of local small businesses, and these awards celebrate small businesses for their hard work in the community. For nomination criteria, click here or visit www.winstonsalem.com.

“Recognizing small businesses and individuals or organizations that have donated their time and talents to make our community better is a long-time tradition at the Chamber’s annual meeting,” said Gayle Anderson, president and CEO of the Chamber. “We celebrate these successes and encourage others to continue working hard to grow their businesses and always to give back to our community where they live, work, and play.”

About the Chamber – The Greater Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce is the leading business organization in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, representing its 1,200+ area businesses that are committed to increased economic development in the region. The Chamber is dedicated to establishing Winston-Salem as a technology-driven economic center, and provides services to strengthen existing businesses, support entrepreneurs, and encourage small business creation. The Chamber supports public school student achievement, workforce, and higher education development.

For more information, please visit www.winstonsalem.com.