Changes in store for this year’s Wyndham

If you’re expecting to see bikini-clad babes and handsome hunks at the “ocean beach” along the lake guarding the 15th and 16th holes of the Wyndham Championship this year, you might go to be very disappointed. It appears the beach will now be lakeside, so the outfits might not be as skimpy. That’s just one of the changes this year’s tournament Aug. 16 to 20 at the final PGA Tour tournament of the regular season.

Also gone is “Margaritaville,” the popular watering hole/music venue outside the main clubhouse. In its place, “Front Porch at the Wyndham” will feature live music, entertainment and concessions. The venue is open to all tournament patrons and PGA Tour professionals will also pay visits during the day.

Replacing the popular sand sculpture outside the clubhouse is a topiary garden. Artist Topiary Joe will create custom-designed topiary sculptures. Verdant moss and lush plantings will be transformed into famous figures and images as Wyndham Championship fans watch.

“Wyndham Worldwide has thousands of properties all over the world,” Mark Brazil, Wyndham Championship tournament director said. “This year, we’ve chosen to showcase some of Wyndham’s southern locations with this new tournament theme just like we did a few years ago when Key to Wyn looked like a ski lodge with pine trees and snow outside and skiing simulators inside. It should be cool to watch Topiary Joe sculpt moss and plants into people and images.”

One more new venue this year is “Food Trucks on 10,” near the 10th green, which also includes a Michelob Ultra tasting and six different North Carolina craft beers. Residents will recognize familiar faces at the Zeko’s and Grinder trucks.

At press time, professionals committed to appear include three-time Wyndham champion Davis Love III, world No. 8 Henrik Stenson, World Golf Hall of Famer Ernie Els, Kyle Stanley, Charles Howell III, former FedExCup champions Bill Haas and Billy Horschel, former world No. 1 Luke Donald and Major championship winners Jason Dufner, Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley, Lucas Glover, Graeme McDowell, Stewart Cink, Kevin Kisner and Retief Goosen in the field. Defending champion Si Woo Kim withdrew because of injury. Former champions returning are Arjun Atwal, K.J. Choi, Ryan Moore, Carl Pettersson, Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker and Camilo Villegas.

The 78th annual Wyndham Championship runs through Sunday at Sedgefield Country Club. Tickets are available at www.wyndhamchampionship.com, www.Ticketmaster.com or through the tournament office at 336-379-1570. Thru Aug. 20, while supplies last, buy two good-any-day tickets for the price of one at area Harris Teeter stores with a VIC card. As always, children ages 15 and under are admitted free with a paying adult. Visit the website for details on free admission.

PARKING: There are three parking lot options for your convenience: Premier Parking Lot, Public Parking North Lot and Public Parking South Lot. Complimentary parking shuttles run continuously from all three lots to Sedgefield Country Club and back.

PREMIER PARKING: American Furniture Warehouse, 3900 W Gate City Blvd., $10 Wednesday and $15 Thursday-Sunday.

PUBLIC PARKING NORTH: Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W Gate City Blvd., 10.

PUBLIC PARKING SOUTH: Furnitureland South, 5635 Riverdale Drive, $10.

UBER: Tournament patrons can use the Uber app to request a ride to drop them off at a designated Uber Lot near the tournament entrance. Riders will be able to request a ride home from the Uber Lot, located at the intersection of Anson and Rockingham Roads, a short walk from the tournament’s main entrance. First time Uber riders can download the app from the App Store and use the promo code WYNDHAM17 for a free first ride on UberX, up to $15 in value. Users can also sign up at https://get.uber.com/go/wyndham17.

