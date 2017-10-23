Join the High Point Arts Council and the RiverRun International Film Festival on Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Centennial Station Arts Center for a free screening of Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary. This event is free and open to the public. No reservations are required for this event; all seating will be filled on a first-come-first-serve basis. Doors to the theatre will open at 6:30 p.m. with the film starting at 7 p.m.

Set against the social, political, and cultural landscape of the times, Chasing Trane provides a glimpse into the life of John Coltrane as a man and an artist. From his early beginnings in High Point to his successful rise in Philadelphia, Chasing Trane will dive more into the story of John Coltrane and how he came to be one of the greatest influences of the jazz world. With the Centennial Station Arts Center being just blocks away from the school and home John Coltrane grew up in, this screening will provide viewers the special opportunity to learn more about the legendary John Coltrane in an environment that is in such close proximity to the area that helped shape one of the best jazz players to ever live.

The Centennial Station Arts Center is located at 121 S. Centennial St. in downtown High Point. The Centennial Station bar will also be open for this event with specials on craft beer and wine. For more information about this event, contact the High Point Arts Council at 336-889-2787 ext. 26 or at programs@highpointarts.org.

