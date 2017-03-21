Chat with Officers at ‘Coffee with a Cop’ Friday

GREENSBORO, NC (March 21, 2017) – Greensboro police officers are inviting community members to join them Friday, March 24 from 9-11am at Bojangles, 2011 E. Cone Blvd. for ‘Coffee with a Cop’.

‘Coffee with a Cop’ is a community outreach effort that provides opportunities for people to informally meet officers and discuss community issues. Its goal is to break down barriers and allow for relaxed, one-on-one interaction.

“We place a lot of emphasis on connecting with the people we serve,” said Police Chief Wayne Scott. “Coffee with a Cop is another way we can build those bridges. By listening and talking, we can learn about each other, find out what is important to us, and work together to solve any problems.”

More than 50 ‘Coffee with a Cop’ events have been held in the past two years. Some of those events have included “Coffee to Go”, a twist on the traditional “Coffee with a Cop” in which officers bring coffee to apartment complexes and senior facilities. Regardless of the setting, both residents and police department employees have enjoyed the casual conversation and chance to know each other better.

‘Coffee with a Cop’ is a national initiative supported by The United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. The program aims to advance the practice of community policing by improving relationships between police officers and community members one cup of coffee at a time. Similar events are held across the county.