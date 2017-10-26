Chick-fil-A to build on W. Gate City Boulevard site

Greensboro, North Carolina – October 26, 2017 — Greensboro’s convention and entertainment corridor will soon include Chick-fil-A among its numerous fast food and casual dining options. Koury Corporation, the 65 year strong, local real estate owner/developer has entered into an initial 15 year ground lease of its property located at 3227 W. Gate City Boulevard in the Four Seasons area, according to Ron Mack, EVP of Retail for Koury. Pre-construction of the site, at the intersection of Koury Boulevard and W. Gate City Boulevard, commenced last week. Anticipated opening is early Spring, 2018.

This will be the third tenancy by the coveted Atlanta-based chain, known for its cult-like following, and Koury Corporation, representing a 30-plus year relationship. Chick-fil-A’s first Greensboro location was in the food court of Four Seasons Town Centre which Koury owned until 2004. In 2006, Chick-fil-A selected Koury’s Village at North Elm, at the intersection of N. Elm Street and Pisgah Church Road.

Established in 1952, Koury Corporation is a Greensboro based developer of resort and convention hotels, retail, office and industrial properties, and residential communities.