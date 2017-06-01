Children’s Center Named for Tim and Carolynn Rice

The facility provides basic and specialty care for children. Greensboro—The largest facility for children in the Cone Health network now carries the name “The Tim and Carolynn Rice Center for Child and Adolescent Health.” The announcement was made last night during a program at the center. Tim and Carolynn Rice were instrumental in developing the facility. Cone Health CEO Emeritus Tim Rice spearheaded the opening of the large medical practice for children three years ago. A large safety net provider for children suddenly could not meet the demand for children’s health care, and Rice rallied Cone Health to open the pediatric practice in two weeks. “I continue to be amazed by how quickly everyone pulled together around Tim’s vision of this center,” says Cone Health CEO Terry Akin. “Hundreds of children were seen the first week and many thousands of others will get a healthy start in life thanks to Tim and Carolynn’s leadership. Generations will be helped here.” Cone Health made the center the focal point of a program honoring Tim upon his retirement. More than $1.1 million have been raised for the center. Additional contributions can be made through the Cone Health Office of Institutional Advancement. The Tim and Carolynn Rice Center for Child and Adolescent Health serves children from birth to age 21, providing well visits and sick-child care as well as services for children who are chronically ill, developmentally delayed or affected by mental health issues. The center also serves as the home of the Cone Health Pediatric Teaching Program. It is at 301 E. Wendover Ave., Suite 400, Greensboro. ### Cone Health is committed to being a national leader in quality, service and cost. The integrated health care network consists of Alamance Regional Medical Center, Annie Penn Hospital, Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, Wesley Long Hospital, Women’s Hospital, Cone Health Medical Group, MedCenter High Point, MedCenter Kernersville, MedCenter Mebane, Triad HealthCare Network and various outpatient clinics and programs. More than 11,000 exceptional people provide exceptional care to the people of Guilford, Alamance, Rockingham, Forsyth, Caswell and Randolph counties.