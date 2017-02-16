CHRIS STAPLETON ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW TOUR ANNOUNCED

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY FEBRUARY 24 AT 10AM – NEW MUSIC TO BE RELEASED ON MAY 5 WITH SPECIAL GUESTS BROTHERS OSBORNE & LUCIE SILVAS

Friday May 12 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Saturday May 13 – PNC Music Pavilion

“Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show” will bring the acclaimed musician to cities across the country this year, including stops at L.A.’s The Forum, Denver’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre and New York’s Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will feature Brothers Osborne and Lucie Silvas as special guests.

After a breakout 2015 and 2016, Stapleton will release new music on May 5—exactly two years to the day since the release of Traveller. Additional details to be announced in the coming weeks.

Chris Stapleton will play Coastal Credit Union Music Park Raleigh on Friday May 12 and PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte on Saturday May 13. Tickets go on sale Friday February 24 at 10am at LiveNation.com, via the Live Nation app, at the venue box offices, all Ticketmaster outlets or by phone at 800-745-3000. Exclusive Stapleton Fan Club pre-sales will begin next Tuesday, February 21 at 10:00am local time. For more information visit www.stapletonfanclub.com. Citi® is the official credit card of the “All-American Road Show” tour.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets through Citi’s Private Pass Program® beginning Tuesday, February 21 at 10:00am local. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.

The tour will offer two premium VIP packages on tour, including an interactive collection of instruments and memorabilia. For full details, visit www.cidentertainment.com/events/chris-stapleton-tour-2017/.

The extensive 2017 tour follows a series of seminal years for Stapleton since the release of his breakthrough double Platinum solo debut album Traveller. Released last May 2015 on Mercury Records Nashville, Traveller initially debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Country Albums chart with more than 27,000 albums sold, making it one of the best-selling first weeks by a debut country artist in 2015.

Following a historic turn on the 49th Annual CMA Awards—where Stapleton became the first artist to win Album of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year at the same awards – Traveller became the first album to re-enter the Billboard 200 all-genre album chart at No. 1, where is stayed for two straight weeks. The album went on to win multiple Grammy and ACM Awards and was the #1 selling Country album of 2016 and the fourth-highest selling album of 2016 across all genres.

Most recently, Stapleton was nominated for three awards at the 52nd Annual ACM Awards, including Male Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year (“Tennessee Whiskey”) and Video of the Year (“Fire Away”).

For more info or to purchase tickets go to livenation.com. Presented by Live Nation.