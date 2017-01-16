Chris White of Frank L. Blum to serve as Chair for  March for Babies 2017 in Guilford County

(Greensboro, NC, January 10, 2017)–Chris White, Vice President Preconstruction Services at Frank L. Blum, will serve as the chair for the 2017 March for Babies event in Guilford County. He is committed to helping March of Dimes continue funding research and community programs to help more moms have full-term pregnancies and healthy babies. The March of Dimes will hold a breakfast event to kick off the March for Babies fundraising campaign on Wednesday, February 2, 2017 from 7:30am-9:00am at the O.Henry Hotel in Greensboro. Attendees must RSVP to Jamie at jsouthern@marchofdimes.org. The March for Babies event will take place on April 29, 2017 at UNCG Kaplan Commons Lawn.

“When you participate in March for Babies, you are helping the March of Dimes give every baby a fighting chance.” says Jamie Southern. “We are delighted to work with Chris White, who will bring his leadership and passion for our mission to this event. Together, we challenge the Guilford and Alamance communities to help us raise critical funds so more babies will have a healthy start in life.”

The most urgent infant health problem in the U.S. today is premature birth. It is the number one killer of babies worldwide. North Carolina has one of the highest premature birth rates in the country with more than 11,000 babies born too soon each year. Babies born too soon are more likely to die or have life-long disabilities.

“I am honored to accept this leadership role.” said Chris White. “I invite our local businesses and families to come together for March for Babies and show the power of volunteer service and community involvement by helping more families know the joy of having a healthy baby!”

For more than 75 years, moms and babies have benefited from March of Dimes research, education, vaccines, and breakthroughs. Find out how you can help raise funds to prevent premature birth and birth defects by registering for March for Babies at marchforbabies.org. For the latest resources and information, visit marchofdimes.org and find us on Facebook and on Twitter