Christine Joyner Greene education center celebrates seven grads

Greensboro, N.C. – Seven students and their families held a special graduation ceremony at Christine Joyner Greene Education Center June 6.

The guests celebrated their time at the school, which serves students with special needs, and the friendships they will take with them. Dale Metz, a retired principal, gave a few remarks during the ceremony, congratulating the graduates for their hard work and success. In addition to their certificates, six of the seven graduates earned service-learning diplomas for giving more than 250 service-learning hours to the community.

