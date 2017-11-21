Christine Rucker’s ‘Dance for the River’ Coming to SECCA

(Last Updated On: November 21, 2017)

Winston-Salem, NC, November 20, 2017 – DANCE FOR THE RIVER, presented by Yadkin Riverkeeper, is a traveling multimedia exhibit that connects audiences with the Yadkin River, the region’s primary water source, through dance, photography, and video. Photographer Christine Rucker who lives on the Yadkin River, photographed dancers as they improvised to the river’s diverse landscapes. The exhibit will be on display at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) in Winston-Salem, NC, from February 8 through March 11. The exhibit opening is part of Yadkin Riverkeeper’s Annual Meeting on Thursday, Feb. 8, from 5:30PM to 7:30PM that includes a dance performance by UNC School of the Arts dancers. Tickets to the exhibit, opening and annual meeting are free. For more information, visit YadkinRiverkeeper.org. SECCA is located at 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem, NC.

Rucker and dancers traveled to some of the most pristine stretches of water and to some of the most environmentally sensitive sites throughout the watershed, creating a one-of-a-kind series of images that interpret the river in new ways.

“Few people have awareness of the river’s beauty and its importance when it comes to providing clean water. I wanted to show an uncommon perspective about the river; and offer an unusual way for people to learn about its benefits to our region,” Rucker said.

The program is a collaborative effort between Christine Rucker Photography, Yadkin Riverkeeper, Phoebe Zerwick, Helen Simoneau Danse, UNC School of the Arts’ School of Dance, Yadkin Arts Council, and the Wake Forest University Humanities Institute. Sponsors for the program include Yadkin Riverkeeper, Wells Fargo, the John W. and Anna H. Hanes Foundation, Yadkin Arts Council and Wake Forest University Humanities Institute.

The photographs will travel to cultural centers along the river in 2018. A piece from DANCE FOR THE RIVER is currently on display as part of the Public Art Project at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem. The exhibit appeared at The Yadkin Cultural Arts Center in Fall 2017. SECCA is the Forsyth County host in spring 2018. The exhibit moves to Lexington in Summer 2018 and Salisbury in Fall 2018. An educational performance will take place for schools in each area. The performance, choreographed by students at UNC School of the Arts School of Dance School brings the images in the exhibit to life. Phoebe Zerwick, the director of journalism at Wake Forest University, co-produced the video and the exhibit.

# # #

About Christine Rucker Photography – Christine Rucker has been making photographs for over 20 years. She learned the craft of storytelling while working as a newspaper photographer out of college. She learned the fragility of life while volunteering for Operation Smile and other non-profit missions in third world countries. Her camera has taken her places that she would never have gone without it; and she has been fortunate to meet some amazing people along the way. Her current clients include: WS Foundation, Mary Reynolds Babcock Foundation, The Duke Endowment, WFU, UNCSA, OUR State Magazine, BIKE magazine, Kenan Institute, Z Smith Reynolds Foundation, Yadkin Riverkeeper and more. Contact: Christine Rucker, photofisher2@gmail.com.

About the Yadkin Riverkeeper®: – Yadkin Riverkeeper is a 501(c)3 organization based in Winston-Salem, NC. The organization’s mission is to respect, protect and improve the Yadkin Pee Dee River Basin through education, advocacy and action. It is aimed at creating a clean and healthy river that sustains life and is cherished by its people. For more information, visitYadkinRiverkeeper.org or call 336-722-4949.

About the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) – The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA)is considered one of the leading contemporary art centers between Washington, DC, and Atlanta. SECCA thrives with an ever-changing array of exhibits featuring the world’s premier contemporary and Southeastern artists, educational programs, a music series, a film series, and more. For more information, visit SECCA.org or call 336-725-1904.

About Phoebe Zerwick – Phoebe Zerwick is a freelance journalist and director of journalism at Wake Forest University, where she teaches writing and journalism. She and Rucker have collaborated on numerous documentary projects, including the Yadkin River Story, The Story of My Life, and Sacred Rivers. Contact her through phoebezerwick.com.