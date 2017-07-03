City Awarded $2.9 Million HUD Grant to Combat Lead and Other Home Hazards

GREENSBORO, NC (July 3, 2017) – In a continuous effort to keep families and their children safe from lead-based paint and other home health and safety hazards, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded more than $127 million to 48 state and local government agencies. The City of Greensboro is the recipient of a $2.9 million grant. Greensboro has received four prior Lead Based Paint Hazard Control grant awards. Since its inception, Greensboro’s Lead-Safe Housing Program has made 875 housing units occupied by low-to- moderate-income households lead safe, increased local contractor capacity through lead safety training programs, provided extensive outreach and information to families, and increased collaboration and coordination between agencies. The City of Greensboro’s Neighborhood Development Department will use the grant funds to provide lead paint hazard remediation and healthy homes repairs to approximately 165 housing units, plus community education activities. The City and the Greensboro Housing Coalition will contribute $400,000 of match funding and in-kind services to these efforts. The grant funding announced by HUD will reduce the number of children with elevated blood lead levels, and protect nearly 7,600 families nationwide who are living in homes with significant lead and other home health and safety hazards. HUD’s Lead Based Paint Hazard Control grant programs have a proven history of success, filling critical needs in communities where no other resources exist to address substandard housing that threatens the health of the most vulnerable residents. HUD Secretary Ben Carson announced the new funding during an event that featured a panel discussion about the importance of public and private partnerships to the work of healthy homes. With HUD celebrating June’s National Healthy Homes Month, Carson said he wants to make lead paint hazard removal a top priority. “Children perform better at school and in life if they live in a healthy home,” said Secretary Carson. “A healthy start at home translates to a successful life outside of the home. HUD is committed to working with local communities to eradicate lead paint poisoning to make sure our homes are safe and ensure positive outcomes for families and their kids.” “Millions of families and children are seeing their hope for the future threatened by poor health simply because of where they live,” noted Jon L. Gant, Director of HUD’s Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes. “This round of funding includes awards to eight cities that are receiving grant awards for the first time. We are pleased the program is expanding into these previously unserved communities.” Unsafe and unhealthy homes affect the health of millions of people of all income levels, geographic areas, and walks of life in the U.S. These homes affect the economy directly through increased utilization of health care services, and indirectly through lost wages and increased school days missed. Housing improvements help prevent injuries and illnesses, reduce associated health care and social services costs, reduce absentee rates for children in school and adults at work, and reduce stress—all which help to improve the quality of life. About Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes

HUD’s Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes promotes local efforts to eliminate dangerous lead paint and other housing-related health hazards from lower income homes; encourages private sector investment in lead hazard control; supports cutting-edge research on methods for assessing and controlling housing-related health and safety hazards; and educates the public about the dangers of hazards in the home. The funding directs critical funds to cities, counties and states to eliminate dangerous lead paint and other housing-related health hazards in thousands of privately-owned, low-income housing units. As part of these awards, HUD is providing these Lead Based Paint Hazard Control grantees just over $14 million in Healthy Homes supplemental funding to help communities mitigate multiple health hazards in high-risk housing simultaneously, in conjunction with their lead hazard control activities.