City Council Member Jamal T. Fox accepts position in Portland, Oregon

Greensboro, NC – July 18, 2017 – Council Member Fox has accepted a position with the City of Portland as the new Property and Business Development Manager. Council Member Fox is looking forward to joining the Parkie family to help Portland provide equitable parks and programing to all Portlanders. He said, “I appreciate Portland Parks and Recreation’s strong emphasis on equity and inclusion as an organization”.

Fox stated, “I would like to thank Greensboro citizens, who have gone “above and beyond the call of duty” to provide their support to me over the past four years. Together we had a shared goal, a shared vision of making governance work for everyone and I am honored to have labored with you in providing responsible leadership”. Fox has served on the Boards of numerous civic and government organizations in the community and nationally. He has a clear vision for the communities he’s served, will serve and works diligently to achieve economic wealth and develop opportunities that empower the community.

Fox’s professional experience ranges from politics to education. In 2013, he was first elected to the Greensboro City Council representing District 2 as the youngest ever elected in Greensboro. In 2015, he was re-elected to the Greensboro City Council and served through July 2017. Prior to being elected, he worked for three years at the City of Greensboro in the City Manager’s office and the Department of Planning and Community Development. He is also a former North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University Political Science Adjunct Professor, Social Studies and Leadership Teacher with Guilford County Schools, community advocate, youth mentor, and political leader.

Fox was born in Fredericksburg, V.A. and raised in Greensboro, N.C. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Capella University. His philosophy is to always believe in yourself, your dreams and to always strive to make a difference in the lives of others.

Council Member Fox will begin his new role on August 1st.