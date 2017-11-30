CITY HOSTS #DEMODAY PARTY TO CELEBRATE MULTI-USE STADIUM GROUNDBREAKING

(Last Updated On: November 30, 2017)

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The City of High Point will host a #DemoDay block party on Friday, December 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the corner of Church Avenue and Pine Street to celebrate the groundbreaking of the High Point Multi-Use Stadium.

The City will provide hot dogs from The Dog House and Cracker Jacks to the first 100 people in attendance. There will also be free t-shirts, pennants and Atlantic League baseballs as supplies last. DJ Hek Yeh will provide music and the T.W. Andrews Red Raider Marching Band will perform. Local food trucks will also be on site.

The current High Point City Council and the newly-elected council-members will participate in groundbreaking photos at approximately 12:15 p.m. At 12:30 p.m., Mayor Bill Bencini and Mayor-Elect Jay Wagner will make remarks, followed by demolition of the first building in the stadium footprint at 12:40 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public. Free parking is available in the lot at the corner of English Road and Elm Street as well as the lot adjacent to the United Way building on Church Avenue.

The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community's human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America.