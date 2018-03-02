City Manager Jim Westmoreland to Retire April 30

(Last Updated On: March 2, 2018)

After providing more than 18 years of dedicated service to the City of Greensboro, with the past four serving as City Manager, Jim Westmoreland will retire from the City effective April 30, 2018. Public service is the basis of Westmoreland’s career, spanning more than 25 years of combined local and state government experience.

“It has been my highest honor and privilege to serve the residents of Greensboro. I love this City, being a City employee, and serving the public,” said Westmoreland. “While I will sorely miss and always value the many rich experiences and relationships with the City of Greensboro, retirement presents me with an ideal opportunity to make a necessary shift in my life and career.”

“Jim’s passion for City government and making decisions in the best interest of the residents, businesses, and City employees cannot be matched,” said Mayor Nancy Vaughan. “It has been my pleasure to work alongside Jim over the past four years and his leadership of the City organization is to be commended. Replacing him will be very difficult and I, along with all of my City Council colleagues, only wish him the absolute best in his future endeavors.”

During his tenure, some of Westmoreland’s more notable accomplishments include leading the City’s efforts to renovate and expand the J. Douglas Galyon Multi-Modal Depot; championing numerous City policies and ordinances which improved the quality of life for and services provided to residents and businesses in Greensboro; and, overseeing and participating in the development of various City bond programs and projects in 2000, 2008 and 2016.

“As I leave the City organization, I am very proud of all the important work the City team has accomplished during my tenure. I remain grateful for the strong support and leadership provided to me by City Council and inspired by the many significant contributions our outstanding City employees make each day to help keep our great city running smoothly,” added Westmoreland.

Westmoreland plans to stay in Greensboro and will continue to be active in the community.