Classic Journey Live Embarks on National Tour, with Stop in the Triad Planned July 14-15 at the High Point Theatre

Tribute band presents ultimate Journey experience from start to finish

High Point, NC — Take a ride with Journey as they rise from their San Francisco roots to superstardom and the achievement of unbelievable fame! “Classic Journey Live” will present the most authentic, accurate and impressive Journey experience currently on tour, at the High Point Theatre, Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15, at 8:00 pm.

Classic Journey Live is a tribute unlike any other. The story begins with Gregg Rolie and legendary front-man Steve Perry together on stage, performing the early hits, just as you remember them. It continues as the band transforms with Jonathan Cain and his trademark red grand piano, playing some of the biggest hits in rock history – Any Way You Want It, Line of Fire, Who’s Crying Now, Faithfully and Don’t Stop Believin’. Every song is familiar and every song is timeless, high-octane rock and roll.

Band members Larry Pascale, Dallas Dwight, Logan Hendley, Ryan Fosnow and David Krol pound the stage with pumping rhythm and gritty guitar-laced tracks. The clothes, hairstyles, lights, musical gear, stage, vocals and, all the sounds that are Journey, combine to create a living tribute to one of rock’s greatest bands. Video excerpts, interviews, and performances from the members of Journey themselves make this a concert not to be forgotten.

Thanks to classic rock radio, parents’ vinyl collections and television shows like Glee, Classic Journey Live will appeal to a younger audience as well as the group’s original fans, leaving even the most venerable fan feeling satisfied – the same feelings as the first time of experiencing a true Journey concert.

“Classic Journey Live is the ultimate concert experience,” says High Point Theatre Director David Briggs. “The audience can expect classic feel-good music, songs that make you sing along. The light show, story line and multi-media component make for a performance you do not want to miss!” Tickets are $20-$25, available at the box office by calling (336) 887-3001 and online at www.highpointtheatre.com.

About High Point Theatre – Owned and operated by the City of High Point, the High Point Theatre is conveniently located within the International Home Furnishings Center at the corner of Commerce Avenue and Hamilton Street in High Point. The Theatre features an elegant 965-seat auditorium with continental style seating, three exhibition galleries for meetings, displays, and receptions, and free parking.