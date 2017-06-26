Classic Nissan of Statesville Cares:

Statesville, NC June 22, 2017 – In a continuation of their “Classic Cares” program, Classic Nissan Statesville was able to present Lake Norman Humane with a check for $1500 today due to the continued support of our loyal customers. Lake Norman Humane works to connect in-need pets with loving families. Lake Norman Humane is located at 110 Robinson Rd, Mooresville, NC 28117.

In addition to the sales-based donation, Classic Nissan of Statesville put a little twist on the program this month by also participating in a joint food drive benefiting both Lake Norman Humane and Mooresville Soup Kitchen. It’s not too late to contribute- the dealership is still collecting items for the food drive now through the end of June. If you would like to donate, please consider bringing the following items:

-Sugar, salt, non-perishable items, cereal, dry goods, canned goods, small sunscreen, deodorant, other hygiene items, gift cards to restaurants, cat/dog food, dog/cat treats, cat litter, cat/dog beds, blankets and toys.

Classic Cares will be back in July with a new beneficiary! If you work for a 501(c)(3) and would like to be considered for a spot as a future beneficiary, please contact Steven Hurt (shurt@millsautogroup.com).

By Kayla Propst, kayla@shiftnow.com