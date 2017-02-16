Come enjoy “Music of Revolutionary North Carolina”, Friday, March 3

GREENSBORO – Concert: “Music of Revolutionary North Carolina”, Friday, March 3, 2017, 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm, Hannah Brown Finch Memorial Chapel, Greensboro College, 815 W Market St, Greensboro, NC 27401. Free to the public.

Come enjoy American music of the Revolutionary era by renowned specialists David & Ginger Hildebrand of the Colonial Music Institute on Friday, March 3, sponsored by the Guilford Battleground Company on behalf of Guilford Courthouse National Military Park. The park is celebrating its centennial as the first revolutionary war battlefield to become a unit of the National Park Service in 1917. The performance will recreate the patriotic songs, ballads, marches, dance tunes, and theater songs known by George Washington, Nathanael Greene, Benjamin Franklin and other American patriots!

Authentic and reproduction instruments, including the violin, Baroque guitar, English guitar, hammered dulcimer, spinet (harpsichord), and English flute will be featured at this event. Costumed appropriately, the Hildebrands will bring their musical and historical expertise to what promises to be both an entertaining and educational evening. The programs highlights the formal and less refined aspects of music associated with Revolutionary America. Spoken introductions and stories will put the music and instruments into context, including connections to North Carolina in particular.

David and Ginger specialize in researching, recording, and performing early American music. Since 1980 they have presented concerts and educational programs throughout the country for museums, historical societies, public schools, and universities. Mount Vernon, the Smithsonian Institution, the National Archives, Colonial Williamsburg, and the Styriarte Festival (in Graz, Austria) are among their past sponsors.

The Hildebrands have provided soundtrack materials and served as period music consultants for PBS broadcasts, including the series Liberty!–the American Revolution, and one-hour specials Jefferson: A View from the Mountain, Re-discovering George Washington, and Anthem, which marks the 200th anniversary of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The soundtrack for Anthem is the Hildebrands’ seventh CD recording, entitled “Music of the War of 1812.” In 1999, along with dance historians Kate van Winkle and Robert Keller, they founded The Colonial Music Institute (www.colonialmusic.org).

Ginger holds an M.M. from the Peabody Conservatory; David’s M.A. is from George Washington University and his Ph.D. from The Catholic University of America. David consults and lectures widely, and he teaches American Music history at The Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore. His book “Musical Maryland” is forthcoming from the Johns Hopkins University Press this spring; Ginger teaches privately and at Key School and Severn School. She also tours with Ensemble Galilei and Trio Galilei and is especially involved in their work with wounded warriors.