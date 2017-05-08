Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro Names Kameron Currie as James R. Kernodle, Jr. Memorial Scholar

Dudley High School Senior Wins Prestigious Scholarship to Pursue Teaching Career

Greensboro, NC – Kameron Currie of Greensboro has been selected as the recipient of the John R. Kernodle, Jr. Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship was established following Kernodle’s death in 1995, while he was serving as the first board chair of the newly consolidated Guilford County School district. It provides $10,000 annually for up to four years to an outstanding high school senior majoring in education at a North Carolina school. Recipients must agree to teach in Guilford County schools for three years following graduation.

Kameron is a senior at the Early College Academy at James T. Dudley High School, where she is ranked sixth in her class. Her extracurricular activities include serving as senior class president, president of the Dudley Ladies service organization, and as an active member of the National Honor Society. She was captain of the women’s varsity volleyball team. Kameron has also been active in community service, volunteering at Bluford and Peeler elementary schools, Willow Oaks, and as a counselor in training with the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department. She will attend East Carolina University.

Kameron is the daughter of Angela Currie and Benjamin Currie of Greensboro.

According to Kevin Lundy, director of grants and scholarships for the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, “It’s appropriate that we recognize Kameron during Teacher Appreciation Week. She represents the best and the brightest in Guilford County Schools and this scholarship will be an investment in both Kameron and the future of education in our community.”

About the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro – The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro is a charitable organization dedicated to strengthening the community for present and future generations. The Community Foundation promotes philanthropy, builds and maintains a permanent collection of endowment funds and serves as a trustworthy partner and leader in shaping effective responses to community issues and opportunities.