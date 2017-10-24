Community Tables Announces Thanksgiving Day Feast; New Partnership with the Greensboro Junior Chamber of Commerce

Community Tables will be hosting the 31st Annual Thanksgiving Day Feast at the Interactive Resource Center (IRC), 407 E Washington Street, Greensboro, NC 27401, from 11:00 am ET until 2:00 pm ET on Thanksgiving Day 2017. The IRC will be open to anyone who is homeless, experiencing food insecurity, or who might otherwise be alone during the holiday. This year, the Greensboro Junior Chamber of Commerce (the Jaycees) is pledging its ongoing support for the Thanksgiving Day Feast and will look to continue the Community Tables tradition in the coming years.

This will mark IRC’s first year of supporting the Community Tables effort.

The Thanksgiving Day Feast is a commendable undertaking, pulling together resources from all over Greensboro, including Victory Junction and Painted Plate Catering, to prepare and roast hundreds of pounds of boneless turkey breasts and a true feast of gravy and stuffing. Community Tables then arranges for delivery of these items to the kitchen at the Greensboro Coliseum, where volunteers carve the turkeys, cook green beans, mix mashed potatoes, portion cranberry sauce, slice pumpkin pies, and portion and prepare the meals to be packaged for delivery. On Thanksgiving Day, the Community Tables volunteers from partnering churches and non-profit organizations throughout Greensboro package the meals and serve them at their own respective facilities or deliver them directly to those in need.

This year, the Greensboro Jaycees, the ambassador organization leading Greensboro’s active young citizens, is stepping to the plate to provide administrative, volunteer and fundraising support, and to ensure Greensboro’s young citizens are engaged in the Thanksgiving Day Feast well into the future. In recognition of Greensboro’s ongoing focus to reduce food insecurity, the Jaycees look to secure the tradition and support necessary to prepare thousands of meals year-over-year, and to honor the commitment to this initiative and the community by Mary Lacklen and her counterparts over several decades. On Thanksgiving 2016, Community Tables fed nearly 4,700 people in the Greensboro community.

In recent years, the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro (CFGG) has established a fund by which donations for Community Tables and the Thanksgiving Day Feast may be made. Donors may support the Community Table effort through its CFGG fund by visiting CFGG.org, or by mailing a check earmarked for the Thanksgiving Fund to:

CFGG, 330 S Greene St., #100, Greensboro, NC 27401

To volunteer, visit: [website through Signup Genius].