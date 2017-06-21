Contest winners design apps for smarter NC cities

Flying cars may still be out of reach, but winners of a recent app design contest have built applications to increase the ease and efficiency of daily life in the future.

Thanks to finalists in the U.S. Ignite Reverse Pitch Contest, locals may soon be able to hold business meetings in virtual reality, find parking spots at the tap of a smartphone screen and enjoy safer intersections.

The Reverse Pitch Contest called on residents of Greensboro and other North Carolina cities to design app-based solutions for life in a modern smart city. The contest stemmed from a private- public partnership meant to encourage the development of technology that makes use of gigabit speed internet. All the ideas presented harnessed the speed and low latency of gigabit internet to solve problems faced by modern cities more efficient, convenient and safe.

Applications were called for at a kickoff event in February, which was simulcast to sister events in Raleigh and Charlotte. In April, 10 finalist teams were selected from that pool of applicants to take part in a month-long boot camp where they received expert help to flesh out their idea and craft their pitches. Final pitches were made on June 14 at HQ Greensboro. Judges included potential investors and members of sponsor groups U.S. Ignite, IBM, North State, the North Carolina National Gigabit Network and the North Carolina Regional Internet of Things.

All three winning teams were awarded $120,000 in Bluemix Cloud credits. In addition, the two first place winners each received $19,000 to help their idea grow.

The winning pitches were: Drop Park, an app that makes it easy to find parking in crowded areas; PanoVR, a collaborative virtual reality experience; and Smart City Intersections, which records data about the safety of various intersections and works with GPS to help drivers plan their best route.

Drop Park CEO Mahdi Inaya calls his team’s first place winning design, “Airbnb for parking.” It’s designed to reduce the frustrations of hunting for downtown parking spots. The system uses a combination of car-detecting sensors placed on parking spaces to keep users informed of which spots are open and how much they can expect to pay for each. It even lets the owners of private spaces rent out their spot for a price of their choosing. Inaya believes the concept could reduce some downtown traffic by as much as 30%.

“We started at NC State University,” Inaya said. “We’re a group of engineers from the Product Innovation Lab. After the semester ended, we got this chance to push the project a little bit further.”

Judges had initial concerns about the personal privacy of Drop Park users, but Inaya pointed out that the parking sensors only note the presence of a vehicle, without gathering any additional information such as models or licence plate numbers. Inaya is grateful for his team’s win and can’t wait to take the next steps of preparing the app for public use.

“I’m very excited, very ecstatic, and ready to get this pilot study off the ground,” he said.

PanoVR takes advantage of gigabit speeds to build a 360-degree virtual reality experience that can be shared by a group. PanoVR goes beyond other virtual reality app ideas by introducing live annotations. Participants can “draw” on the surface of the virtual world, or leave voice recordings in certain spots for others to hear later. Team leader Regis Kopper, Ph.D., a professor at Duke University, wanted a use for virtual reality that went beyond entertainment.

“We thought there was a real opportunity with virtual reality,” Kopper said. “It’s on the verge of becoming a commodity of technology. You go to Youtube and you see 360-degree videos and podcasts everywhere. I thought, ‘why don’t we do something with these videos that you can actually use for productivity or education?’”

Smart City Intersections is a concept that warns drivers when a dangerous intersection is coming up and presents alternate routes. These warnings can be accessed through the driver’s phone, and eventually on dynamic road signs. The app is also built to be compatible with the interactive dashboards of smart cars, which will likely have an increased presence on roads in the years to come.

All three winners will spend the summer building their pitches into reality. Inaya plans to use the Drop Park prize money to test the prototype car sensors at an upcoming event, possibly the state fair. PanoVR will focus on getting the infrastructure needed to put their technology in the hands and headsets of everyday users. Smart City Intersections, meanwhile, will start using their app to gather data at one local intersection. These small steps are poised to lead Triad residents down a path to the future.

“Nobody walks away a loser tonight,” contest developer Joel Bennett of New City Ventures, said. “These guys are all winners. They’ve all done great jobs.”

Mia Osborn is a Greensboro-based freelance writer who hails from Birmingham, Alabama.