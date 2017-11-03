Cook Out restaurant expanding into Alabama
The Triad Business Journal reported:
A Triad fast-food chain known for its milkshakes, burgers and barbecue is opening two new locations in Alabama.
Cook Out is planning to open two restaurants in Auburn, reports AL.com.
One will be located at the intersection of East University Drive and Opelika Road, and the other will be located on South College Street.
The two new sites will join Cook Out’s two other Alabama locations in Tuscaloosa and Jacksonville.
Thomasville-based Cook Out was founded in Greensboro in 1989. In addition to the Alabama locations, the company has restaurants in Tennessee, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. All are company-owned, as it doesn’t franchise.The company recently expanded in Memphis.