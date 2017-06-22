Cool Summer: Six Healthy Smoothie Recipes

The official first day of summer is upon us and if you’re like me, despite all the good intentions, that “bikini bod” is still just out of reach. (It’s more important to love the skin you’re in, isn’t it?) This doesn’t mean you can’t take advantage of these warmer temperatures and the abundant, available fruit and veggies for healthy meals.

The Triad Foodies food and drink section of YES! will be weaving in some make-at-home meals that come together relatively easy in upcoming issues. Some of these recipes will be from yours truly and some from chefs or contributors. More specifically this week, we’re making smoothies and smoothie bowls. They are healthy, vibrant and delicious packed with vitamins, protein and fiber.

A typical smoothie needs several things to be perfect. A liquid base, a filler such as, fresh fruit or nut butter and usually something frozen like ice or frozen fruit,. Many people don’t realize that some veggies make incredible ingredients in a smoothie or smoothie bowl and we don’t just mean kale or spinach. Cauliflower? Zucchini? Butternut Squash? All are great in smoothies. We amp up the fiber with frozen veggies and, if done correctly, you shouldn’t need ice at all. The recipes you’ll see here are very adaptable, so feel free to get creative and play with your own ingredients. I personally, never make a smoothie without protein powder, so you’ll see that added here. My very basic vanilla whey protein powder adds a slight sweetness and creaminess.

You’ll get the same with just about any vanilla flavored protein powder on the market, depending how good it is. We recommend Isopure, which is $30 to $40 and found online or Body Fortress, which is $17 at most retailers. You can add any vegetarian protein, egg white or collagen; add adaptogens or vitamins and even chia or flax seeds for energy and wellness boosts. And the toppings? Just go crazy. You know what you like.

Interested in a smoothie bowl? The method is nearly the same, you just cut back on the liquid by at least half and keep the rest of the ingredients frozen or use a nut butter. You’ll want it to be almost the consistency of ice cream. Depending on your blender, it will take some trial and error to get the perfect consistency for you. Again, these recipes are meant to inspire you.

Ultimately, it’s fun to play with your ingredients and let your creativity shine.

Strawberry Lemonade Smoothie

One of my favorite go-to smoothies in the summertime or anytime is this slightly tart and refreshing smoothie. It’s great post-workout or on hot day.

1 container Siggi’s Vanilla Yogurt (this is an Icelandic yogurt that’s lower in sugar than most but high in protein)

1/2 cup of lemonade or strawberry lemonade

1/2 cup frozen strawberries

Scoop protein powder

Top with hemp seeds or whatever you choose or nothing at all.

“Cereal Killer” Smoothie a.k.a Acai Blueberry Pear Smoothie

1/2 cup milk or your choice of liquid

1 sleeve frozen Acai (found in most grocery stores)

1 cup fresh blueberries

1/2 very ripe pear or apple or banana

Scoop protein powder

Top with your choice of fruity cereal. I topped with local granola, Gorilla Grains, and Trix because they no longer have dye in them and it was almost too pretty to eat.

Blueberry Kale Smoothie Bowl

This smoothie bowl is the color of the deep Atlantic where it’s the deepest blue-green and full of nutrients.

1/4 cup milk or your choice of liquid

1/2 avocado

1/2 frozen banana

1 cup frozen blueberries

Big handfuls of kale or spinach (eyeball it)

Keep blending and adding the greens until it is goes from purple to blue to deep blue-green

1 scoop of protein powder

Top with fresh fruit or coconut, granola and your choice of nut butter

There’s this ancient seed blend I love from Trader Joe’s that is so fun for topping. It’s great on this smoothie bowl. This bowl tastes a bit more earthy but it’s packed with nutrients.

Blueberry Cauliflower Smoothie Bowl

We’ve added fiber here with cauliflower, keeping it a lower sugar option that’s pretty close to Keto. Use just a handful of frozen cauliflower (We promise, you won’t taste it). You can steam it first if you want (it aids in digestion but I don’t bother to do it).

1/4 cup milk or your choice of liquid

14 cup coconut butter

1/2 cup frozen blueberries

1/2 avocado

Blend and top with nut butter and fresh fruit or coconut or granola

Strawberry Banana Cauliflower Smoothie Bowl

1/4 cup your choice of milk

1/2 frozen banana

1/2 cup frozen strawberries

1/4-1/2 cup frozen cauliflower

1 scoop protein powder

Top with Siggis or Greek yogurt, then top with ancient grains, chia, blueberries, sliced banana, cashew butter and a drizzle of your favorite honey.

Sweet Potato Smoothie

Feel free to make this smoothie warm because it tastes like sweet potato pie. You can use butternut squash or canned pumpkin if that’s what you have on hand.

1/2 cup warm sweet potato (or orange squash)

1/2 cup milk or liquid of your choice

1 scoop protein powder

Pumpkin spice season or cinnamon to taste

Top with whatever you choose. Seen here: coconut yogurt, cashews, pecans, coconut and cacao nibs.

Cherry Almond Smoothie Bowl

1/4 cup liquid of your choice (vanilla almond or cashew milk preferred in this recipe)

1/4 cup almond butter

1/2 cup frozen cherries

1 scoop protein powder

Blend and top with frozen cherries and a drizzle of more almond butter

Got a question about these smoothies and where to find the ingredients? Message me on my triadfoodies Facebook page.