Cottage Inn Pizza Set to Become New Favorite Slice in Greensboro

Michigan’s Favorite Gourmet Pizza Restaurant to Capture Greensboro’s Hearts and Stomachs

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Cottage Inn Pizza, the beloved pizza brand, will be rolling out its dough in Greensboro come May 2017. The first franchised location will set up shop on the University of North Carolina – Greensboro campus at 427 Tate Street.

A hometown brand run by the same family for over 65 years, Cottage Inn Pizza offers a variety of menu options for carryout and delivery service. The brand has long been known for its signature crust, made from a proprietary flour mix that creates an incomparable taste and quality among competitors. Cottage Inn also offers a diverse menu of Mediterranean favorites, as well as 33 different styles of pizza, subs, salads and hot wings.

“It’s long overdue for North Carolina to get a taste of Cottage Inn Pizza,” said Steve Alie, owner of Cottage Inn Pizza of Greensboro and area developer with the brand. “We couldn’t be more motivated to help pizza lovers at UNCG and in the community begin making memories at our restaurant.”

After working a desk job for several years out of college, Alie was ready for a change and decided to pursue his dream of entrepreneurship. Now, with more than 10 years of experience in restaurant ownership, Alie currently owns two Salsarita’s Fresh Cantina franchises as well as a Chop Fresh Salad Company location in Detroit. Having spent time in North Carolina, Alie has become familiar with the market and saw that the region was underserved when it came to high-quality, gourmet pizza that can be easily delivered or picked up. Alie immediately thought of the potential of Cottage Inn Pizza, which he became a fan of while attending the University of Michigan in Dearborn. Fully equipped with the knowledge and skills, Alie looks forward to bringing Cottage Inn Pizza to Greensboro and surrounding areas.

“Steve and his team are an ideal addition to the Cottage Inn family,” said Deborah Masse, senior vice president at Cottage Inn Pizza. “We’re already Michigan’s favorite gourmet pizza restaurant, and now we’re looking forward to becoming Greensboro’s go-to option for pizza lovers.”

With 50 more locations across the United States, Cottage Inn Pizza locations quickly become convenient neighborhood staples in the markets they serve. Local owners have close community ties and often team up with community charities that are part of Cottage Inn’s comprehensive local giveback program, further endearing the brand to its loyal customers.

As the brand expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified individuals who are looking to join the Cottage Inn family. The investment required to open a Cottage Inn Pizza Franchise is between $200,000 and $350,000, which includes the initial franchise fee that grants a license to run a business under the Cottage Inn Pizza name. Cottage Inn offers a world-class training program and ongoing support to keep each store running successfully and smoothly.

More info on menu items can be found at cottageinn.com.

For more information on Cottage Inn Pizza of Greensboro and to view its menu, visit http://cottageinn.com/pizza/greensboro/ or call 336-663-6333

About Cottage Inn Pizza – Cottage Inn Pizza opened its first restaurant in Ann Arbor, Michigan in 1948, earning distinction as the first pizza restaurant in the entire city. The original restaurant at 512 E. William St. remains the company’s flagship store. With over 50 stores and franchises in Michigan, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina and China, offering a variety of menu options for carryout and delivery service, fans have come to expect a high-quality experience from the brand. Today, Cottage Inn Pizza is growing to become the standard for gourmet pizza products.