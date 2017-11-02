Courier-Times announces sale to Daily Record of Dunn, NC

The sale of the Courier-Times has been announced by Brinn Clayton, president of the Courier-Times Incorporated. The sale to the Daily Record of Dunn, NC was finalized Wednesday, Nov. 1 at the Courier-Times office.

Mr. Clayton and Bart Adams, publisher of the Daily Record, are longtime friends and that friendship played an important role in the sale of Brinn and wife Linda Clayton’s newspaper to the Adams family.

For the Claytons, there was a mission to find a buyer that would put the community and quality journalism first.

“I was thrilled when Bart showed interest in the CT,”

Mr. Clayton said. “The Adams family has been in the newspaper business for many years. They have treated their newspaper as not just a business but also a sacred trust of the people of their community.”

The Courier-Times traces its foundation as the community newspaper of Roxboro and Person County to 1881 and The Roxboro Herald. At some point between then and 1909, the Noell family purchased the newspaper and changed the name to The Roxboro Courier.

In June of 1929 Maynard C. Clayton and Sam Merritt partnered to form The Person County Times in direct competition to The Roxboro Courier. In October of 1943, the two community newspapers merged to form The Courier-Times with Clayton, Merritt and J.W. Noell as partners. With the death of Noell in 1961 and Merritt in 1962, Maynard Clayton became sole owner of The Courier-Times and asked his son, Jerry, to assist him in managing the newspaper.

In 1987 after graduating from Elon College, Jerry Clayton’s son, Brinn, joined the corporation as Assistant Publisher. In 2000, with Jerry Clayton’s retirement, Brinn became Publisher.

Brinn decided to sell the newspaper after he experienced a calling to serve others as a Christian-based family counselor. (See sidebar – Brinn and Linda Clayton.) He is pursuing a Master of Arts in Christian Martial, Family, and Individual Counseling at Southeaster Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest..

The new ownership is comprised of siblings Bart Adams, (Daily Record publisher) his brother Brent Adams and sister Maere Kay Lashmit. Their father and mother, Hoover and Mellicent, founded the Daily Record in 1950.

Bart Adams referred to an editorial his father wrote for the first edition of the Daily Record.

In part, it read, “A newspaper’s first duty is to the public which it serves. That is the only justification for the existence of an such periodical.”

And as part of this transition, Bart Adams pointed out, “The Courier-Times remains a family owned newspaper with the same commitment to community service that the Adams and Clayton families have shared for decades.”

This is a new venture for the Adams family. “In all of our years publishing The Daily Record, we never before considered an acquisition,” said Bart Adams.

“I’ve known both Jerry and Brinn Clayton for years. Brinn has long been one of my buddies in the industry. I know his integrity. And I know he’s led the paper with the same philosophy of community service that we’ve always tried to live by. It just seemed to be a perfect fit.”

“Roxboro is so similar to Dunn,” Mr. Adams continued. “They’re both great communities. And my family is excited about being a part of Roxboro’s and Person County’s future.”

As the new owner, Bart Adams plans to spend plenty of time in Roxboro to get to know the staff, the paper’s workings and the community.

But the long-term leader of the Courier-Times will be Johnny Whitfield, current editor who will now assume an expanded role as both editor and publisher.

“Johnny Whitfield is a seasoned journalist with broad experience in the newspaper industry,” Bart Adams said. “He loves this community, and I know he will do a fantastic job leading The Courier-Times.”

He added, “I’m so impressed with the entire Courier-Times staff. They are committed to stewarding the legacy that Brinn has carried on so well. I look forward to getting to know each of them better.”