Cowgirls hosting the Lady Cougars of HPCA in nonconference tennis action

Kyra Akande (SW) over Katie Shane (HPCA) 10-5

Kami Kershaw (HPCA) over Mai Vo (SW) 10-5

Makenzie Shane (HPCA) over Meghan Whalen (SW) 10-7

Ttzel Mondragon (HPCA) over Sam Hamrich (SW) 11-9

Katelyn Leinbach (SW) over Maya Dickerson (HPCA) 10-1

Lanie Van Dorp (SW) over Isabella Kiefer (HPCA) 10-0

Dubs

Shane/Kershaw (HPCA) over Akande/Vo (SW) 8-5

Whalen/Hamrick (SW) over Shane/Maggie Williams (HPCA) 9-7

Mondragon/Dickerson (HPCA) over Leinbach/Gretchen Cross (SW) 8-6

Cougars win 5-4 over the Cowgirls

Cowgirls drop to 13-5 on the season and remain 4-2 in conference.

Cowgirls travel to Asheboro on Wednesday to battle the Lady Blue comets in non-conference tennis action.