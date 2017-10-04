Cowgirls hosting the Lady Cougars of HPCA in nonconference tennis action
Kyra Akande (SW) over Katie Shane (HPCA) 10-5
Kami Kershaw (HPCA) over Mai Vo (SW) 10-5
Makenzie Shane (HPCA) over Meghan Whalen (SW) 10-7
Ttzel Mondragon (HPCA) over Sam Hamrich (SW) 11-9
Katelyn Leinbach (SW) over Maya Dickerson (HPCA) 10-1
Lanie Van Dorp (SW) over Isabella Kiefer (HPCA) 10-0
Dubs
Shane/Kershaw (HPCA) over Akande/Vo (SW) 8-5
Whalen/Hamrick (SW) over Shane/Maggie Williams (HPCA) 9-7
Mondragon/Dickerson (HPCA) over Leinbach/Gretchen Cross (SW) 8-6
Cougars win 5-4 over the Cowgirls
Cowgirls drop to 13-5 on the season and remain 4-2 in conference.
Cowgirls travel to Asheboro on Wednesday to battle the Lady Blue comets in non-conference tennis action.