Creative Loafing to Host 3rd Annual Craft Beer and Burger Festival

Local media outlet Creative Loafing will host its third annual craft beer and burger festival on April 22nd, 2017.

The Moo & Brew Craft Beer and Burger Festival presented by Avidxchange, takes place on the grounds of the Avidxchange Music Factory. Moo & Brew will offer samplings from 30 breweries, as well as tastes from local restaurants vying for the title of “Creative Loafing’s Best Burger.” Lagunitas is the the key beer sponsor.

“As the city’s arts and entertainment paper of record, Creative Loafing has championed Charlotte’s craft beer scene since it first started bubbling,” notes Aaron Stamey, sales manager at Creative Loafing. “It and the local food scene are important components in our mission of being the go-to source for all things cool, fresh and authentic. We’re excited to celebrate all of that we built on with the last two festivals.”

There will be a VIP session (12:30 p.m.-2 p.m.) that will feature special releases and beers from each brewery, with a General Admission open tasting session to follow (2 p.m.-6 p.m.).

“It’s exciting to welcome Lagunitas as the main beer attraction,” says event partner Cesar Leyva, who also serves as co-host on Cheers Charlotte Radio. “With the growth and popularity of beer festivals in Charlotte, it is our job to make sure Moo & Brew lives up to the expectations of the true craft beer fan, by featuring local and regional craft beer as well as bringing awesome rare offerings from across the country.”

Blues Traveler will headline the Moo & Brew Festival with several special guests to be announced soon. “We are excited to elevate the music side of the festival this year,” states event co-founder and restaurateur, Ken Thomas. “Blues Traveler is the perfect band for this type of event and we know they’re going to put on a great show and add to the festival experience for all who attend.”

While Moo & Brew celebrates beer and food, the festival also raises funds for Second Harvest Food Bank and The Heartbright Foundation. Proceeds will be given directly to these organizations. Moo & Brew was able to raise over $15,000.00 in 2015 and 2016 combined and will continue to work with Charlotte charities to help them help others in our great city.

Tickets are available now via mooandbrewfest.com; all updates, brewery and ticket announcements will be posted across our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@mooandbrewfest) channels. What better way to spend a beautiful spring Carolina day than sampling great craft beer, delicious burgers and great music? Specially priced “Early Bird” tickets are on sale now for a limited time for just $30 (GA) and $40 (VIP) at mooandbrewfest.com