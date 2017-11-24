Creekside Christmas at Creekside Park in Archdale

(Last Updated On: November 24, 2017)

Archdale, N.C. – Join Archdale Parks and Recreation Department for their annual Creekside Christmas. This festive event will be held on Fri., Dec. 1 from 5-8pm at Creekside Park. The charge for admission o this family-fun event is a non-perishable food item or an unwrapped toy. The food will benefit Community Outreach of Archdale Trinity (COAT) and the toys will be a part of SerCo’s 33rd annual Christmas toy drive. The first 100 people that show up and come through the door will receive a free Archdale Parks and Recreation ornament for their Christmas tree. All ages are welcome!

You can get all of your Christmas shopping done in one place at our indoor Vendor Market. Jocelyn Moon, Marketing and Programming Coordinator says, “It’s a great way to buy and support local”. You are also invited to keep warm by our bonfire while roasting marshmallows, listen to live music, take pictures with Santa, and delight in the magical beauty of luminaries on our luminary trail ride (weather permitting). You can also watch the lighting of the City Christmas Tree at 6:15 at the main entrance to the park. Kyles Concessions will be set up with options for dinner as well. No ATM will be on site, so be sure to prepare in advance.

We could not provide this event without support from many of our local organizations. The Archdale Trinity SerCo club provides access to Santa as well as festive music inside the gym and at the tree lighting. Boogie Bounce Inflatables will be providing our 1st ever Christmas Train Ride! A nativity scene will be provided by Glenola Baptist Church. Also, Archdale Baptist and Faith Baptist Churches are providing hot cider, hot chocolate, and caroling.