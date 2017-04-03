Crisis Control Ministry to Host Annual “Hope du Jour” Fundraiser on May 2

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (APRIL 3, 2017) – On Tuesday, May 2, Crisis Control Ministry will host its 27th annual “Hope du Jour” fundraiser, benefiting the programs and services provided to families throughout Forsyth County.

Full-service restaurants, bakeries, coffee shops and more in Winston-Salem, Kernersville, Lewisville and Clemmons will come together to support Crisis Control by donating 10% of their proceeds from the entire day on May 2 to the organization.

“Hope du Jour has become such a great tradition in our community,” said Margaret Elliott, Executive Director of Crisis Control Ministry. “We are so grateful for all of the restaurant partners that we have each year, our generous sponsors, and for all of the wonderful folks that dine out for Hope du Jour to make this day a success.”

Over 130 area restaurants participate in Hope du Jour each year, making it convenient for folks anywhere in the area to find a spot to eat to support the work done by Crisis Control. Diners are also encouraged to host “Restaurant Parties” by recruiting a group of friends to eat together at one of the participating restaurants.

“Community is very important to us,” said Mary Haglund, owner of Mary’s Gourmet Diner in Winston-Salem. “We believe in supporting those in our city who are in crisis whenever we can. Hope du Jour makes that an easy goal to achieve.”

For more information on Hope du Jour, becoming a participating restaurant or a restaurant party host, please visit hopedujour.org or contact Shannon Heck at

336.201.5599 or sheck@crisiscontrol.org.

About Crisis Control Ministry

Now in its 44th year and with offices in Winston-Salem and Kernersville, Crisis Control Ministry is a Christian-based ministry whose mission is to assist people in crisis to meet essential life needs and to become self-sufficient. Crisis Control Ministry also offers a food pantry and licensed free pharmacy for Forsyth County residents. For additional information, go to their website at www.crisiscontrol.org.