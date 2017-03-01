Crumley Roberts Announces Scholarship Finalists

(Greensboro, NC) Crumley Roberts’ Scholarship Committee is pleased to announce the first round of finalists for this year’s college scholarship program. The twenty-six finalists represent nineteen different high schools and five community colleges from around the State.

“I was extremely impressed not only with the academic achievements of our applicants, but also with their commitment to serving their communities by standing up for others, and having a significant impact on the lives of those they helped,” said Tamara L. Clarke, Administrative Services Supervisor with the Guilford County Department of Public Health Administration, and a scholarship committee member. “Selecting a few finalists from among the hundreds of applicants was a daunting task because all of the students who applied are deserving.”

Next month, six college scholarships will be awarded. Of the six, three scholarships will go to high school graduates who have been accepted at a four-year university. The other three will be awarded to community college students planning to transfer to an accredited four-year college or university. Each scholarship is worth $2,500.

The Crumley Roberts Scholarship Program was created 26 years ago as a way to help college-bound students achieve their career goals through continued learning. To date, Crumley Roberts, a premiere law firm, has awarded nearly a quarter of a million dollars in scholarships and technology.

“This is an exciting time for these students, and we are honored to be able to provide them with support that will help them reach their education goals. They are all shining stars,” said Kimberly Roberts, vice president of Cultural Development for Crumley Roberts.