DAR Celebrates Constitution Day

Thirty-nine delegates from twelve of the original thirteen states signed the Constitution in Independence Hall in Philadelphia on September 17, 1787 at 4 o’clock in the afternoon. The Colonel Arthur Forbis chapter, the Guilford Battle chapter, and the Rachel Caldwell chapter of the Daughters of the American, celebrated what is now known as “Constitution Day” with a Bell Ringing Ceremony at the Guilford Courthouse National Military Park on September 17th.

As visitors entered the building, Jackie Rieson gave them a flag while Jane Thomas and Paula Fishburn handed each person a “Fascinating Facts about the Constitution” leaflet and a bell to ring. Debby Beach brought copies of the Constitution provided by several of our state congressmen.

During the ceremony chapter regents Lisa Bauman, Fran McCandless, and Paula Weller described the lead-up to the writing of the Constitution and included interesting details about the document and the men who penned it. West Market Street United Methodist Church bell ringer and a member of the Rachel Caldwell Chapter, Gene Jones, brought the large bells that were rung at the stroke of 4 o’clock. Everyone agreed that this Bell Ringing Ceremony, which takes place all across the United States every Constitution Day, is a perfect way to kick-off Constitution Week which is celebrated from September 17th through the 23rd.