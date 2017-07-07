Dave Wils Files for City Council, At-Large

July 7, 2017 – GREENSBORO – Dave Wils filed for the upcoming City Council race in Greensboro today. He is seeking one of three At-Large seats. Surrounded by family and friends, Wils filed as a first-time candidate, running on the theme of Building a Better Greensboro for All. “This is going to be a tough race, but we are running to win, and with the support of Greensboro voters, we’ll do just that,” Wils said just before filing. A public school social studies teacher at Grimsley High School, he plans to focus on job growth, affordable housing, and ensuring access to fresh and healthy foods across Greensboro.