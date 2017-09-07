DEAD & COMPANY FALL TOUR 2017

NOVEMBER 28 – SPECTRUM CENTER – CHARLOTTE

Tickets on Sale Saturday, September 16 at 10:00 AM

Fresh off their highly acclaimed summer tour, DEAD & COMPANY has added a fall leg to its 2017 tour beginning with two shows at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, November 12 and Tuesday, November 14, and running through Friday, December 8, at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.

DEAD & COMPANY will play Spectrum Center Charlotte on November 28. Tickets go on sale Saturday, September 16 at 10 AM at LiveNation.com, the Spectrum Center Box office, Ticketmaster, or by phone 800-745-3000.

The celebrated group features original Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir alongside singer/guitarist John Mayer, Allman Brothers’ bassist Oteil Burbridge and Fare Thee Well and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti. Continuing in the tradition of the Grateful Dead, the group draws from the Dead’s vast catalog of songs and is taking the iconic music catalogue to new heights.

To ensure fans get tickets in their hands directly, Fan Registration will be available for the fall tour dates beginning today, September 7, at Noon ET, through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program; supplies are limited, further information here. Presale opportunities will be available beginning Tuesday, September 12, at 10 AM.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, September 12, at noon through Friday, September 15, at 10 PM in all markets except in Orlando and Sunrise, Florida. In Orlando and Sunrise, American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public Tuesday, September 19, at noon through Friday, September 22, at 10 PM.

Dead & Company has once again partnered with CID Entertainment to offer VIP Experiences & Seamless Packages on tour including a premium concert ticket with early venue entry, a limited edition, screen printed poster, and a commemorative concert ticket and case. For full package details, visit CID Entertainment.

Check deadandcompany.com for complete tour and ticketing information.

The inaugural Dead & Company tour, in the fall of 2015, kicked off with two sold-out shows at the legendary Madison Square Garden, which Billboard dubbed as “magical,” followed by three highly successful U.S. tours. Dead & Company is “potent enough to enrapture the faithful and convert the skeptical” (Boston Globe).

For more information or to purchase tickets go to livenation.com.