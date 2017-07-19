DEADLINE EXTENDED FOR COLTRANE ESSAY CONTEST ENTRIES

HIGH POINT, NC​— Last year, contemporary jazz saxophone icon Kenny G told students to practice everyday, even if it’s for only 10 minutes. He said each daily practice would help them get better at their craft. The craft is playing music and Kenny G was speaking to the young musicians who had just received a new instrument as a prize for winning the Student Essay Contest at the John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival.

The Student Essay Contest is sponsored by the Friends of John Coltrane, Inc., organizers of the Coltrane Jazz Festival. This is the sixth year the contest has been held. To​ date, over 50 instruments have been awarded to aspiring students at a retail value of more than $75,000.

Entries are now being taken for the 2017 essay contest that gives school age music students the opportunity to compete for brand new instruments. In a 150-250 word written essay entrants should explain what music means in their lives, which instrument they would like to win, and how a new instrument would help them achieve their goals. The deadline to submit entries has been extended to July 31, 2017.

Submitted essays must be typed using 12-point, Times New Roman font (or equivalent), double spaced with one-inch margins on all sides. Include a title and page numbers. A completed and signed Entry Form must accompany the essay. All entries are to be scanned and emailed in PDF format to coltranejazzfest@gmail.com.

Only students enrolled in middle or high school in the North Carolina counties of Alamance, Guilford and Forsyth are eligible to participate. Contest winners will be presented with their new instruments on stage during the second day of the 7th Annual John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival, Sunday, September 3, 2017 in Oak Hollow Festival Park, High Point, NC. The prizes are made possible by Bill Banks, Joe Williams, and KHS America, Inc., an instrument manufacturer along with local sponsors.