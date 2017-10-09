Dee Todd, First African-American Woman to Appear on Kellogg’s Corn Flakes Box, to Keynote Empowered Girls of NC 4th Annual High Tea

Annual fundraiser and silent auction to benefit tween and teen girls in Guilford County

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On May 4, 2005, DeLores “Dee” Todd made a significant mark in the history of North Carolina A&T State University by becoming its first female athletics director. A career of inspirational firsts dating back to the 1970s, Todd’s example and message of integrity, elegance and empowerment will kick off Empowered Girls of North Carolina’s (EGNC) 4th annual High Tea fundraiser on November 11, 2017.

The event will feature a silent auction, door prizes, a live charity wall and the organization’s first Women of Distinction Award presentation, highlighting the significant contributions of women in the Piedmont Triad.

“I’m thrilled to lend my voice to Empowered Girls of North Carolina to help raise the profile of the organization and promote its critical programming for young girls and teens in Greensboro,” said Dee Todd. “I truly believe young women, now more than ever, need to be ready to step forward to lead the way for others. Whether preparing them for the office, the home or community – or any of the above, EGNC makes a difference in the lives of these girls.”

Low self-esteem in adolescents has been widely established as a critical predictor in future decision making, academic success and developing depression as adults. Nearly 75 percent of girls with low self-esteem reported engaging in negative activities and though the majority of girls at age 9 reported feeling confident, assertive and felt positive about themselves, by the time they reached high school fewer than a third felt that way.[1]

“Bringing in community and highlighting this impressive list of women to raise money and inspire our ‘Power Girl’ members through our annual signature event is one of the most important things we can do as an organization,” said Brenda Mewborn, EGNC Founder and Executive Director. “There’s no better way to show our girls what’s possible then to connect them to women who have impacted their communities through commitment, hard work and determination. Our High Tea celebrates our girls while helping to support our programming for the future.”

Award-winning speaker and Toastmaster Taryn Mitchell will serve as host and will be joined by junior speaker, Manal Ahmidouch, cancer researcher and biophysics student at Wake Forest University. Tickets can be purchased online via Eventbrite at www.empoweredgirlsnc.corg for $25. Day-of tickets will be available at the door for $30. Vendor and sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Kennette Burgess at marketing@empoweredgirlsnc.org.

About the Event – November 11, 2017 / 3pm to 5pm / 900 16th Street, Greensboro (formerly The Creative Center)

The High Tea event is EGNC’s signature fundraiser and benefits year-long programming and scholarships for the organization’s Power Girl members. Food and traditional high tea will be served and tea hats are encouraged. The theme of the event is “Wear Your Crown, Embrace Your Royalty.”

About the Speakers – Keynote Speaker, Dee Todd

A woman of many firsts, Washington DC native and Winston-Salem State University grad and Hall of Famer Dee Todd has spent her storied career blazing a trail for African American women. Todd was the first female and minority to serve as Assistant Commissioner of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). There Todd supervised, directed and coordinated officiating programs for baseball, and planned and directed cross country indoor/outdoor track and field and baseball championship events.

Todd also chaired the United States Olympic Committee’s (USOC), Minorities in Sports Task Force and was co-founder of Project GOLD. In the 1996 Olympics, Todd assisted the USOC in the coordination of all track and field events and served as an assistant coach for the US team. In September 2006, Todd became the first female to serve on the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee.

From her diversified career in interscholastic and intercollegiate athletics, Todd brings a wealth of experience to the athletic arena. In 1987, she was named the ACC Coach of the Year for women’s outdoor track after guiding the Lady Jackets to a fourth-place finish in the outdoor championships after only the school’s second year of competition. While at Georgia Tech, Todd was a three-time State Coach of the Year, winning the Georgia State Intercollegiate Championships in 1985, 1986 and 1987.

Todd graduated with honors from Winston-Salem State University with a degree in health and physical education, and received her Master’s in human relations and psychotherapy from Governor’s State University in Park Forest, Ill. In March 2001, Todd was inducted into the Central Collegiate Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Hall of Fame. In September 2002, she was inducted into the Winston-Salem State University Hall of Fame.

For the past 30 years, Todd has also dedicated herself to community service. Currently she is a member of The North Carolina State Bar Association, Board of Legal Specialization. Todd also serves as a speaker for InterAct, an organization that educates and supports awareness for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. She currently stays active in intercollegiate athletics as a panelist, guest speaker or presenter at numerous conferences and workshops. Now retired, Todd is a substitute teacher in Wake Country Co., N.C. She recently came out of retirement to coach high school track and field. She is now the director/head coach at Heritage High School in Wake Forest, N.C.

Junior Speaker, Manal Ahmidouch – Manal Ahmidouch is a biophysics student at Wake Forest University and an award-winning cancer researcher. Fluent in English, French and Arabic, Ahmidouch advocates globally for STEM education and has presented her work throughout the United States.

– Host, Taryn MitchellAs a highly sought after communicator, leadership trainer, speech coach, and mentor, Taryn J. Mitchell delivers an electrifying message which tells people how to access the best characteristics within themselves to walk this earth with purpose. Born in the Midwest and transplanted to the South, she believes effective leaders transform communities despite difference, translate ideas despite culture, and influence growth despite circumstances.

About EGNC – Founded in 2000, Empowered Girls of North Carolina’s mission is to enhance the quality of girls’ lives by providing programming that builds integrity, respect and self-worth. Programming focuses on STEM, leadership, careers, healthy relationships, self-esteem, anti-bullying and literacy so that each graduate can fully embrace their life as a Power Girl while serving their community with an open heart. Nearly 70 percent of the girls served by EGNC live in families earning $25,000 or less a year with nearly half living in single-parent households. EGNC serves more than 100 girls ages 6 to 18 every year. Learn more at www.empoweredgirlsnc.org.