DEFENDING CHAMPION SI WOO KIM MAKES WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP COMMITMENT

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Defending champion and 2017 Players Championship winner Si Woo Kim will play the 2017 Wyndham Championship, the tournament announced today. The 78th annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 14-20, 2017 at Sedgefield Country Club.

Kim joins 2011 Wyndham winner Webb Simpson and 2011 FedExCup champion Bill Haas in the early Wyndham Championship field.

Kim blasted through the 2016 Wyndham Championship on the strength of the course-record 60 he shot in the second round. After a pedestrian two-under-par 68 in the first round, Kim vaulted up the leaderboard with a 10-under-par 60 to take a two-stroke lead into the weekend and cruised to a five-stroke win over second-place Luke Donald and the two golfers that tied for third place, Hideki Matsuyama and Brandt Snedeker.

“It’s always nice when your defending champion can come back to defend his title, especially with Si Woo Kim who got his first win here last August and went on to win the Players Championship in May,” tournament director Mark Brazil said. “He played some beautiful golf down at Sawgrass (TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra, Fla., home of the Players Championship), and that was fun to watch. I saw him at the Quicken Loans event, and he seems to be in good spirits. We’re looking forward having him back in town.”

Kim became the 18th international champion and the 18th first-time winner in tournament history. At 21 years, one month and 24 days, Kim is the tournament’s second-youngest winner. Seve Ballesteros, who won at 20 years 11 months and 24 days in 1978, is the youngest champion in tournament history. Kim will make his second Wyndham Championship appearance this year; he is currently 33rd in the FedExCup point standings and 34th in the Official World Golf Rankings.

