Denim & Diamonds NYE Party at Centennial Station

(Last Updated On: November 22, 2017)

The Denim & Diamonds New Year’s Eve Party is back! Join the High Point Arts Council on Dec. 31 from 7-10 p.m. at the Centennial Station Arts Center to ring in the New Year (at a reasonable hour) with live music, food, and lots of dancing. This year, the High Point Arts Council is excited to have Vinyl Rewind perform their renditions of top hits from the 1960s!

Taking listeners a step back in time, Vinyl Rewind brings the fun and funk to all the parties they perform at. Known for their retro style and high-energy performances, Vinyl Rewind performs hits from the ’60s that include songs from bands like The Rascals, The Beatles, CCR, and much more. Based locally out of the Triad, the High Point Arts Council is excited to welcome back Vinyl Rewind after previous performances at the Centennial Station Arts Center and at the Day in the Park Festival.

Tickets for the High Point Arts Council’s Denim & Diamonds New Year’s Eve Party are $40 per person which includes access to all the live music, food, and dancing that one’s heart can desire. Reservations may be made of the phone at 336-889-2787 ext.26 or online at www.highpointarts.org/events. For questions or more information about the Denim & Diamonds New Year’s Eve Party you may contact the High Point Arts Council at Programs@highpointarts.org.

***