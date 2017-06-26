Deschutes Brewery Launches in North Carolina with Seven Distributor Partnerships

Oregon craft brewery introduces its beers to fans in the Tar Heel State this June May 15, 2017 – Bend, Oregon – Deschutes Brewery announced today it will introduce its beers to the entire state of North Carolina next month through a network of seven distributors. The Oregon-based brewery will partner with Caffey Distributing Company; Carolina Premium Beverage; Coastal Beverage Company; Healy Wholesale Company, Inc.; Long Beverage, Inc.; Skyland Distributing Company, Inc. and United Beverages of North Carolina, LLC. Stacy Denbow, Frontier Region Director for Deschutes Brewery, said, “With the recent announcement of our second brewing facility and downtown tasting room in Roanoke, Virginia, it seemed logical to expand our consumer base to the craft-savvy state of North Carolina. We have been anxiously awaiting the opportunity to expand there for years.” The seven distributors Deschutes Brewery has partnered with in North Carolina represent more than 300 years of combined beer-community building in the state. Most are family owned and operated, and all adhere to high standards of quality, customer service and employee relationships that align with the brewery’s own values. Fans in North Carolina will be able to enjoy the brewery’s Fresh Squeezed IPA, Black Butte Porter, Pacific Wonderland Lager and Hop Slice Summer Ale on draft starting next month. Shortly after the beer arrives, the brewery and its new distributors partners are planning several launch and community oriented events around the state. In August, six-packs will begin to hit shelves including all of the above beers, plus the brewery’s popular variety 12-pack. Last year, the brewery announced it will build an east coast facility just one state away in Roanoke, Virginia. Starting in the early 2020s, this new facility will increase the brewery’s capacity by about 150,000 barrels to start. At its Oregon headquarters, the brewery recently expanded with six new fermentation vessels, a brand-new racking line, pilot brew system, office space and a new warehouse. About Deschutes Brewery – Family and employee owned since 1988, Deschutes Brewery – Bend’s original brewpub – has become the cornerstone of Central Oregon’s flourishing craft brew culture. Known for its generous use of whole hops in its defining beers such as Black Butte Porter, Mirror Pond Pale Ale, and Fresh Squeezed IPA, the brewery also keeps fans on the edge of their bar stools with the release of small batch experimental beers each season. Now available in 29 states and Washington D.C., Deschutes’ flagship brewpub has been joined by a main brewing facility overlooking the Deschutes River in Bend, a pub in Portland, and coming in 2021, a new east coast brewery in Roanoke, Virginia. www.deschutesbrewery.com